Is Rupert Murdoch switching from Ron DeSantis as his candidate against Donald Trump? Here's media mogul's new favourite

The media mogul Rupert Murdoch is reportedly seeking a fresh face to challenge former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary. After growing dissatisfaction with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign, Murdoch has reportedly set his sights on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as his preferred candidate.

This surprising twist marks a significant departure from Murdoch's previous support for DeSantis and signals a shifting landscape in Republican politics. Let's delve into the details and explore the implications of Murdoch's rumored choice.

DeSantis faces mounting criticism

Over the past few months, DeSantis has encountered numerous setbacks in his presidential campaign. From a glitchy campaign launch to lackluster polling, his performance has failed to match the soaring expectations set by Trump. Even conservative media outlets, including Fox News, have adopted a more critical stance toward DeSantis.

During recent interviews, hosts such as Will Cain and Maria Bartiromo probed him about his declining poll numbers and campaign progress. The New York Post, also owned by Murdoch, covered the backlash against a DeSantis video targeting Trump's past support for the LGBTQ community. The shifting coverage signals a growing discontentment with DeSantis' campaign and underscores Murdoch's decision to seek an alternative contender.

Murdoch's preference for Youngkin

According to reports, Murdoch has privately expressed his desire for Glenn Youngkin to enter the 2024 race. Youngkin, the current governor of Virginia, had initially ruled out a run but speculation resurfaced in May that he might reconsider. Murdoch's media organizations, including Fox News, have become increasingly dissatisfied with DeSantis' perceived stumbling campaign.

Murdoch's preference for Youngkin could inject fresh energy into the race and potentially challenge Trump's dominance in the Republican primary. The media mogul's decision to back Youngkin suggests a cooling of his previously warm relationship with both DeSantis and Trump.

Shifting political landscape

Murdoch's reported shift in support reflects a broader evolution in Republican politics. Trump's strained relationship with Fox News and his sense of snubbed coverage during DeSantis' rise have strained his ties with the network.

As Trump maintains a commanding lead in the primary, his distrust of mainstream media outlets has led him to surround himself with more sympathetic journalists or rely on platforms like Truth Social. The entrance of Youngkin, endorsed by Murdoch, could introduce a fresh dynamic into the race and test Trump's stronghold on the Republican base.

With the 2024 election cycle gaining momentum, the political landscape continues to evolve. As the GOP primary takes shape, Murdoch's reported preference for Youngkin highlights the unpredictable nature of political alliances.