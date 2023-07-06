‘We do not support the video’s narrative’: ‘Peaky Blinders’ team condemns Ron DeSantis campaign's ‘homophobic’ post

The team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ has condemned a “homophobic” video posted by Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign last week. The video highlights former president Donald Trump’s previous statements supporting gay rights. On Friday, June 30, the Florida Governor’s campaign posted a video on Twitter, saying it marked the end of a month when LGBTQ+ pride celebrations were held. Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event in Eagle Pass, Texas, on June 26, 2023 (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

"To wrap up Pride Month, let's hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it," the campaign said. This was a contrast considering Donald’s 2016 pledge to "do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens'' and Ron’s conservatism around LGBTQ+ rights. The video features a montage of muscle-bound men and shows what appears to be bolts of electricity flying from Ron’s eyes. Activists are seen lamenting the fact that he made efforts to restrict transgender rights.

The video specifically includes clips of Donald appearing to embrace the LGBT+ community in the wake of a horrific mass shooting that took place at gay nightclub Pulse in 2016. Another part of the video features Ron and his comments and policies on drag acts and transgender rights. Ron is portrayed as very masculine, and his photo is seen spliced with images of various shirtless, muscular men, as well as several Hollywood and British actors, including Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

Now, a joint statement by Cillian and the ‘Peaky Blinders’ team has been shared on social media. “On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders — Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Rights — we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence. We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner,” the statement reads.

Ron announced in May 2023 that he had planned to enter the Republican presidential primary. “I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback,” he said during an event with Elon Musk and David Sacks, according to CNN. “But we know our country’s going in the wrong direction. We see it with our own eyes. And we feel it in our bones.”

“My pledge to you is this: If you nominate me you can set your clock to January 20, 2025, at high noon because on the west side of the US Capitol, I will be taking the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States,” he said. “No excuses, I will get the job done.”

