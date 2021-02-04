IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Got vaccinated against Covid? Here’s a list of countries you can travel
As long as people have been administered two doses of their country’s respective vaccine and can produce documentary evidence to prove that they have been inoculated, they are allowed to travel.(AP)
As long as people have been administered two doses of their country’s respective vaccine and can produce documentary evidence to prove that they have been inoculated, they are allowed to travel.(AP)
world news

Got vaccinated against Covid? Here’s a list of countries you can travel

The tourism industry- whose basic requirement is the movement of people from one place to another- has also been badly hit due to lockdown restrictions, cancellation of flights for domestic and international travel, closure of resorts and other tourist attractions etc.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:36 AM IST

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which has been prevailing for more than a year has affected several business sectors severely. The tourism industry- whose basic requirement is the movement of people from one place to another- has also been badly hit due to lockdown restrictions, cancellation of flights for domestic and international travel, closure of resorts and other tourist attractions etc.

However, with the commencement of administering Covid-19 vaccine doses to people globally, countries are allowing or are in the process of allowing inoculated travellers to visit them. As long as people have been administered two doses of their country’s respective vaccine and can produce documentary evidence to prove that they have been inoculated, they are allowed to travel.

Here are some of the countries that are allowing travel for all vaccinated passengers:

Seychelles:

According to an official statement on January 17, the government opened Seychelles for tourism for those people who have been administered vaccine doses and also have a negative report from the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test 72 hours before the journey.

Earlier, the government had announced that it was opening the country in a two step-approach. Under the first step- passengers are allowed to enter the country 14 days after taking both doses of the vaccine along with a negative report from a test done 72 hours before the journey. While under the second step which will be in force from mid-March, the government expects to vaccinate a significant section of its population -- when non-vaccinated people would be able to enter the country with just a negative report from a test done 72 hours before the journey.

Also Read| Global coronavirus vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical

Phuket, Thailand:

The country’s resort island of Phuket is formulating a plan to fully reopen to vaccinated visitors by October this year with the view to revive the tourism industry which has been hard hit by the pandemic. The plan which will need permits from the government also seeks to waive a mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers.

“This will allow thousands of vaccinated Europeans who usually spend their winter months in Phuket to visit,” Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket tourist association told news agency Bloomberg. The island is also working towards providing private Covid-19 vaccinations for 250,000 residents.

Georgia:

Georgia, which is situated at the intersection of eastern Europe and West Asia, is the first country to remove entry restrictions for all vaccinated passengers, according to a report by the Independent. This means that there is no quarantine , no testing on arrival or pre-departure.

The report by Independent also added that since February 1, all international tourists have been allowed to enter the country as long as they have been administered both doses of their respective coronavirus vaccines and can also present requisite proof.

Also Watch| Covid update: China competes with India on vaccine; IMA vs govt on doctor deaths

﻿

Iceland:

Iceland issued its first Covid-19 vaccination certificates on January 26 to ease travel for all those people who have been inoculated against the disease. The health ministry said that this step was taken with an aim to facilitate movement of people between countries and individuals who could produce vaccination certificates would be exempt from border restrictions. The ministry however pointed out that the certificates are yet to be recognised internationally.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand georgia iceland coronavirus
app
Close
As long as people have been administered two doses of their country’s respective vaccine and can produce documentary evidence to prove that they have been inoculated, they are allowed to travel.(AP)
As long as people have been administered two doses of their country’s respective vaccine and can produce documentary evidence to prove that they have been inoculated, they are allowed to travel.(AP)
world news

Got vaccinated against Covid? Here’s a list of countries you can travel

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The tourism industry- whose basic requirement is the movement of people from one place to another- has also been badly hit due to lockdown restrictions, cancellation of flights for domestic and international travel, closure of resorts and other tourist attractions etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In trying to win support from both sides, Macron’s making himself vulnerable -- the results of the vaccination campaign will be a key barometer of voter sentiment, as well as the outcome of regional elections scheduled for June.(REUTERS)
In trying to win support from both sides, Macron’s making himself vulnerable -- the results of the vaccination campaign will be a key barometer of voter sentiment, as well as the outcome of regional elections scheduled for June.(REUTERS)
world news

Marine Le Pen staging comeback against Macron in French election

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The National Rally party chief is neck-and-neck with Macron for the first round of the 2022 ballot with up to 26.5%, and would lose by 12 percentage points in the second round, according to an Ipsos poll commissioned by L’Obs and Franceinfo published on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

Britain to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:43 AM IST
The trial will examine the immune responses of an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca's, as well as vice versa, with intervals of 4 and 12 weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical staff wearing a protective suit stands near an ambulance, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters file photo)
A medical staff wearing a protective suit stands near an ambulance, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters file photo)
world news

Health workers start anti-coup protests in coronavirus-hit Myanmar

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The army takeover that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi over allegations of fraud in November's elections could not have come at a worse time for a country battling a steady rise in Covid-19 cases with a dangerously inadequate health system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws. (ANI Photo)
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws. (ANI Photo)
world news

UK Parliament to consider debate on farmers issue

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:16 AM IST
While the list of signatories for the e-petition also reflects a signature of Boris Johnson, in his capacity as a west London Conservative Party member of Parliament, Downing Street on Wednesday categorically denied that the UK Prime Minister had signed the petition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in formation during a Strait of Hormuz transit.(AFP File Photo )
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in formation during a Strait of Hormuz transit.(AFP File Photo )
world news

USS Nimitz to be back in Indo-Pacific, holds a message for China on Taiwan

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:39 AM IST
China watchers in New Delhi said the Biden administration’s decision indicates that the US could increase its presence around the South China Sea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of the social media platform Parler is displayed in Berlin, Jan. 10, 2021. In the background on a screen is the platform's website. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)(AP)
The logo of the social media platform Parler is displayed in Berlin, Jan. 10, 2021. In the background on a screen is the platform's website. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)(AP)
world news

Parler CEO John Matze says he was fired by board

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Matze said that the board, controlled by Republican Party donor Rebekah Mercer, decided to immediately terminate his position on January 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is set to make his first visit to the State Department as President (REUTERS)
Joe Biden is set to make his first visit to the State Department as President (REUTERS)
world news

Biden to talk about foreign policy during his maiden visit to State Department

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The 46th US President, sworn-in two weeks ago, will visit the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the department on Thursday, the White House said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pro-democracy protesters flash their smartphone lights as they gather on a street in Hong Kong on February 2, 2021. (AP)
Pro-democracy protesters flash their smartphone lights as they gather on a street in Hong Kong on February 2, 2021. (AP)
world news

US nominates Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement for Nobel Peace Prize

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Millions of Hongkongers demonstrated peacefully against the extradition bill in June 2019, but over weeks and months, some subsequent protests became more violent as the administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused to acknowledge the demands of the opposition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai (Bachchan Kumar / HT File Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai (Bachchan Kumar / HT File Photo)
world news

LIVE: India logs 12,899 new Covid-19 cases; tally inches closer to 10.8 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:23 AM IST
The Johns Hopkins University tracker shows that the United States, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by Russia and the United Kingdom.
READ FULL STORY
A man shovels out his driveway and car in Mt. Arlington, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo )
A man shovels out his driveway and car in Mt. Arlington, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo )
world news

122-year-old snow record may be broken, just short of 3 feet

AP, Mount Arlington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Mount Arlington, in the northern part of the state, got 35.5 inches of snow in the storm, which lasted about three days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power. (Reuters Photo )
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Myanmar orders Facebook blocked as protests emerge after coup

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Myanmar’s military-run government has ordered internet providers to temporarily block access to Facebook amid growing protests days after seizing power from its civilian leadership, according to a spokeswoman for the company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene(Reuters file photo)
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene(Reuters file photo)
world news

House GOP grapples with Greene, Cheney as it defines itself

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:31 AM IST
The decision by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., came Wednesday as Republicans also grappled over what to do about Rep. Liz Cheney, their No. 3 leader, after she backed Donald Trump's impeachment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Patrol agents periodically respond to women close to giving birth — and sometimes in labor — though the agency has said it does not track how often.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Border Patrol agents periodically respond to women close to giving birth — and sometimes in labor — though the agency has said it does not track how often.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
world news

Border agents detain mother, newborn in Texas for five days

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The woman's detention by U.S. Customs and Border Protection raised concerns that she was being held in a sparse holding cell without beds or the food and care needed by a new mother or a newborn, advocates said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Proud Boys is a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies.(AP file photo)
The Proud Boys is a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies.(AP file photo)
world news

Canada designates Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

AP, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the former Trump administration’s policies and the group was a major agitator during earlier protests and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP