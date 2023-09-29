Government Shutdown can hurt immigrants worse than expected…

The government is expected to shut down all non-essential functions at the start of the new fiscal year on October 1. A Congress impasse on a funding deal has led to the federal departments and agencies planning for the mandatory process. The government is expected to shut down all non-essential functions at the start of the new fiscal year on October 1.

A reminder to update and review shutdown plans was sent to senior agency officials last week by the Office of Management and Budget.

While plans and structures may vary from shutdown to shutdown, the advice covers details such as how many workers would be furloughed, which workers are required but would labour for free, how long it would take to wind down operations in the days leading up to a shutdown, and which activities would cease.

If Congress fails to pass a short-term spending bill to keep the proverbial boat floating, a shutdown could have diverse impacts on Americans and immigrants alike.

Impact of government shutdown on immigrants

According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a government shutdown would further delay the work authorization for migrants.

If a government shutdown can't be avoided, Venezuelan asylum-seekers may have to wait longer for the highly anticipated work authorizations promised by the expansion of Temporary Protective Status from President Joe Biden's administration, said Kathy in a statement made on Thursday.

"It’s going to stop our ability to get people out of these shelters which is exactly what President Biden was trying to do when he granted TPS to Venezuelans,” she said in an interview with CNN.

"It's not going to be good for us,” she added.

Recently, the Biden administration has sent up to 60 additional federal personnel to the New York offices of US Citizenship and Immigration Services to help accelerate the processing of the expected bundles of applications for Temporary Protective Status.

“A government shutdown with interfere with those efforts,” said Kathy, as it would further delay working permits for an estimated 22,000 Venezuelan migrants in NYC who may be eligible to work legally as part of the benefit.

“Getting people out of the shelters is our number one priority. Full stop,” said the NYC governor. “We just need a slowing right now to help us manage the people who have already come and let people know it is not the way it was a year ago. We’re at capacity.”

While Venezuelan migrants definitely benefit from the Temporary Protected Status, Kathy is of the view that labour from other countries could also be invited as it would be helpful.

Impact of the shutdown on Americans

As per CNN, nearly 2.2 million federal employees along with 1.3 million active-duty troops may feel the immediate impact of the shutdown.

For most, the shutdown would be majorly affecting the finances as it did in 2018-2019, during a 35-day funding lapse.

“Most of our members live paycheck to paycheck and can’t afford to miss one payday, let alone more.” “That’s why we are calling on Congress to do its job and pass a budget to prevent a government-wide shutdown," shared Everett Kelley, President of the American Federation of Government Employees.