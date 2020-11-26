e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Greek civil servants hold strike, demands include better workplace protection against Covid

Greek civil servants hold strike, demands include better workplace protection against Covid

Ferries to the islands were halted and the Athens metro system and tram were shut for Thursday’s strike, although buses continued to run in the capital. Flights that had been cancelled or rescheduled were reinstated, however, as air traffic controllers called off their strike after a court ruled their participation illegal.

world Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:09 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Athens
Greece has seen a significant surge in coronavirus cases and deaths that is straining the country’s health system.
Greece has seen a significant surge in coronavirus cases and deaths that is straining the country’s health system.(AP file photo)
         

Civil servants in Greece have walked off the job in a 24-hour strike expected to disrupt public transport and services, on a variety of demands, including better workplace protections against the coronavirus.

Ferries to the islands were halted and the Athens metro system and tram were shut for Thursday’s strike, although buses continued to run in the capital. Flights that had been cancelled or rescheduled were reinstated, however, as air traffic controllers called off their strike after a court ruled their participation illegal.

Greek journalists were also participating with a two-hour work stoppage between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., during which no news broadcasts will be aired.

Civil servants’ unions called the strike on a variety of demands, including the increase of coronavirus-related protective measures in workplaces and in schools, mass hirings in the public transport and health sectors, and salary increases for civil servants.

Public transport workers are also calling for workers to be allowed to undergo tests for Covid-19 at their companies’ expense.

Greece has seen a significant surge in coronavirus cases and deaths that is straining the country’s health system.

Although the government has carried out mass hirings of medical workers since the pandemic struck and has more than doubled the number of intensive care unit beds in the country since mid-2019, many ICUs, particularly in northern Greece where the outbreak has been most severe, are at or near their capacity. Health authorities have appropriated two private clinics in the northern city of Thessaloniki and their staff, to be used for coronavirus patients.

Greece currently has more than 97,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and just over 1,900 deaths in this country of 11 million. Nearly 600 people are intubated in ICUs nationwide, according to figures released Wednesday evening.

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In