Why was Greta Thunberg carried away by police, detained in Germany

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion in Germany. She was later released following an identity check, police said. While protesting against the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, Greta Thunberg was carried away by the police after it warned the protesters that they would be removed by force if they did not move away from the edge of the mine.

Why are the protests taking place?

Protests began after a village in the North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany was being cleared to allow for the expansion of the mine after its owner RWE agreed with the German government that it could demolish Luetzerath. Climate activists believe that Germany should not involve itself in mining and rather focus on renewable energy options.

What has Greta Thunberg said on the protests?

While addressing around 6,000 protesters who were marching towards Luetzerath, Greta Thunberg called the expansion of the mine a "betrayal of present and future generations."

"Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable," the Swedish activist said.

What happened during the protests?

Greta Thunberg was carried away by three police officers as she was seen being held by one arm at a spot close to the edge of the mine. She was then escorted towards the police vans.

"Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity," the police said as per news agency Reuters.

