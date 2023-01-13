Germany 'really embarrassing itself': What made Greta Thunberg say this

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg condemned Germany as protesters were removed from an abandoned village in the western part of the country. Greta Thunberg slammed the moved as outrageous during a visit to the site, where demonstrators have dug in to try to stop the expansion of a coal mine.

"Germany is really embarrassing itself right now," Greta Thunberg said adding that the expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine run by energy firm RWE was absurd.

"The science is clear: we need to keep the carbon in the ground," she said adding that "police violence" used in the removals was outrageous.

The climate activist also said that she plans to join a demonstration on Saturday that will "show what people power looks like, what democracy looks like - that when government and corporations act like this, destroying the environment ... the people step up."

Protesters have occupied Luetzerath, a village in North Rhine-Westphalia, to stop the expansion of the mine after a court allowed RWE to proceed with the expansion. On Wednesday, police in riot gear moved in and cleared barricades erected by the activists.

Activists have slammed police action and condemned Germany over its climate policy.

