Home / World News / Germany 'really embarrassing itself': What made Greta Thunberg say this

Germany 'really embarrassing itself': What made Greta Thunberg say this

world news
Updated on Jan 14, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Greta Thunberg: "The science is clear: we need to keep the carbon in the ground," Greta Thunberg said.

Greta Thunberg: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seen.(AFP)
Greta Thunberg: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg condemned Germany as protesters were removed from an abandoned village in the western part of the country. Greta Thunberg slammed the moved as outrageous during a visit to the site, where demonstrators have dug in to try to stop the expansion of a coal mine.

Read more: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of US Covid cases: Health body

"Germany is really embarrassing itself right now," Greta Thunberg said adding that the expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine run by energy firm RWE was absurd.

"The science is clear: we need to keep the carbon in the ground," she said adding that "police violence" used in the removals was outrageous.

The climate activist also said that she plans to join a demonstration on Saturday that will "show what people power looks like, what democracy looks like - that when government and corporations act like this, destroying the environment ... the people step up."

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle less popular than even this royal member: Poll

Protesters have occupied Luetzerath, a village in North Rhine-Westphalia, to stop the expansion of the mine after a court allowed RWE to proceed with the expansion. On Wednesday, police in riot gear moved in and cleared barricades erected by the activists.

Activists have slammed police action and condemned Germany over its climate policy.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
greta thunberg
greta thunberg

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out