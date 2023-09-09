Group of women attack and beat Uber driver in Chicago, carjack his vehicle

An Uber driver in Chicago was violently attacked and beaten by a group of women on Tuesday. The women snatched the 62-year-old man's car keys and took away the vehicle.

Video footage of the incident(Twitter)

According to Fox News who cited the Chicago Police Department, the crime happened at the intersection of 22nd Place and Princeton Avenue in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood. The man named Danxin Shi was attacked near his home by three women, one of whom had a pipe.

As per video footage of the incident, the man is seen trying to escape the group. But two of the women take him down to the ground and the third suspect hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

"I parked my car and I walked out, and I start to walk toward the apartment, and three Black females jump on me, hold me, and grab me and took my car key," Shi, the victim, told the media.

Community activist Andrews Holmes requested people to come forward with any information about the perpetrators.

"To the mothers and fathers of these young ladies, if you see this on TV, you know this is your daughter, your family, you know this is her, turn them in," said Holmes.