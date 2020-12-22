e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Guatemala shuts doors for British, South African travellers over new Covid strain fears

Guatemala shuts doors for British, South African travellers over new Covid strain fears

The new measures will require people who have visited Britain or South Africa within 14 days to quarantine for at least a week upon arrival in Guatemala.

world Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:43 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Guatemala City
Medical Staff attend a patient allegedly infected with the novel coronavirus, at the COVID-19 unit at San Juan de Dios hospital in Guatemala City.
Medical Staff attend a patient allegedly infected with the novel coronavirus, at the COVID-19 unit at San Juan de Dios hospital in Guatemala City. (AFP)
         

Guatemala will restrict entry beginning on Wednesday to travelers who have recently visited Britain or South Africa in an effort to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.

The new measures will require people who have visited Britain or South Africa within 14 days to quarantine for at least a week upon arrival in Guatemala. Health minister Amelia Flores said the restrictions would initially last two months.

tags
top news
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
PM Modi to release cash, speak to farmers in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to release cash, speak to farmers in Dec 25 outreach
Delhi’s pollution increases, temperature to fall further
Delhi’s pollution increases, temperature to fall further
Man gets death penalty for rape-murder of 5-year-old girl in Assam
Man gets death penalty for rape-murder of 5-year-old girl in Assam
3,019 gram panchayats go to polls in Karnataka local body election
3,019 gram panchayats go to polls in Karnataka local body election
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
US president Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi
US president Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In