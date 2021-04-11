Home / World News / Gun salutes ring across UK for Prince Philip; no mass gatherings
Gun salutes ring across UK for Prince Philip; no mass gatherings

The coordinated 41-round volleys to the former Royal Navy commander were fired at a rate of one per minute from noon in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as at naval bases, from warships at sea, and in the British territory Gibraltar.
Agencies |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 05:16 AM IST
A picture of Britain's Prince Philip is placed among flowers outside Windsor Castle, following his death at the age of 99, in Windsor, near London on April 10, 2021(Reuters Photo)

Similar salutes were also held in Canberra and Wellington, as the queen is head of state in Australia and New Zealand.

At the Tower of London, a crowd of more than 100 onlookers kept a respectful silence as they watched the Honourable Artillery Company fire shots on the banks of the River Thames.

Similar salutes were also held in Canberra and Wellington, as the queen is head of state in Australia and New Zealand.

At the Tower of London, a crowd of more than 100 onlookers kept a respectful silence as they watched the Honourable Artillery Company fire shots on the banks of the River Thames.

Sporting events, including Premier League football matches and county championship cricket, held a moment of silence during a period of national mourning.

Spotlight on Harry

The Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry will attend the Duke’s funeral on April 17 at Windsor Castle in a family service that will be closed to the public. Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.

Palace officials said the ceremony will be conducted in line with Covid-19 guidelines, which restrict the number of people attending funerals.

