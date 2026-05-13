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Gunfire reported at Philippine Senate amid ICC-linked arrest attempt of lawmaker

Senate President Alan Cayetano confirmed that he has been told by the building’s security that gunshots were fired.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 07:10 pm IST
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A burst of gunfire rang out Wednesday night in the Philippine Senate, where authorities have tried to arrest a senator who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for a charge of crime against humanity, an Associated Press journalist and other witnesses said.

Senate security personnel and police officers ask members of the media to stay back after gunshots were heard at the Philippine Senate, as chaos mounted in anticipation of an attempt to arrest a top senator wanted by the International Criminal Court, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.(REUTERS)

It wasn't immediately clear what set off the gunfire or if there were injuries in the Senate, where Senator Ronald dela Rosa has stayed in protective custody by allied senators as Philippine authorities tried to arrest him and possibly turn him over later to the ICC.

Senate President Alan Cayetano briefly appeared before journalists in the Senate and confirmed that he has been told by the building’s security that gunshots were fired, but he didn't provide other details and hastily left.

“The emotions are high here,” Cayetano said. “This is the Senate of the Philippines and we are allegedly under attack.”

On Monday, the ICC unsealed an arrest warrant for dela Rosa, a former national police chief who first enforced then President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug crackdowns, in which thousands of mostly petty suspects were killed.

 
crime against humanity philippines senate
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