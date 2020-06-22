e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Gunmen hit car in Kabul, killing 5, including 2 prosecutors

Gunmen hit car in Kabul, killing 5, including 2 prosecutors

The driver of the car and two other employees were among those killed, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

world Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:42 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Kabul, Afghanistan
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.(Reuters file photo)
         

Gunmen opened fire at a car belonging to the Afghan attorney general’s office on Monday morning in eastern Kabul, killing five people inside, including two prosecutors, an official said.

The driver of the car and two other employees were among those killed, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but recently violence has spiked in Afghanistan, with most of the attacks claimed by the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the country. The IS in Afghanistan is headquartered in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to a statement from the attorney general’s office, the car was on the way to office when it was targeted. The gunmen fled the scene, the police said. Faramarz said an investigation was underway.

In early June, IS claimed responsibility of a bomb explosion in a mosque in Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader. Eight worshipers were wounded.

A week later, another prayer leader and three worshipers were killed in a bomb explosion inside another mosque in Kabul. Eight people were wounded in that attack.

tags
top news
Panic sweeps Dehradun-bound train after passenger learns he is Covid-19+
Panic sweeps Dehradun-bound train after passenger learns he is Covid-19+
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
Army top brass reviews LAC situation amid tensions with China
Army top brass reviews LAC situation amid tensions with China
Rahul Gandhi asks why is China praising PM Modi amid border conflict
Rahul Gandhi asks why is China praising PM Modi amid border conflict
China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash
China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash
On Rath Yatra, Supreme Court says will let temple committee, Odisha decide
On Rath Yatra, Supreme Court says will let temple committee, Odisha decide
India has closed military gap with China along border
India has closed military gap with China along border
Delhi terror alert: Intel warning amid Covid crisis, cops increase checking
Delhi terror alert: Intel warning amid Covid crisis, cops increase checking
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In