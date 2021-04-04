Home / World News / Gunmen kill Pakistani anti-terrorism court judge and family
Gunmen kill Pakistani anti-terrorism court judge and family

No one claimed responsibility for the shooting, which also seriously injured two of Judge Aftab Ahmed Afridi’s bodyguards.
AP | , Peshawar
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Critics say Pakistan’s sweeping anti-terrorism laws have also been used to silence critics of the country’s powerful military.(AFP file photo)

Gunmen killed an anti-terrorism court judge and his family on Sunday as they travelled from the Swat Valley in northwest Pakistan to the capital Islamabad, police official Shoaib Khan said.

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism courts were established to hear cases ranging from terrorist financing to the prosecution of perpetrators of insurgent attacks. Critics say Pakistan’s sweeping anti-terrorism laws have also been used to silence critics of the country’s powerful military.

Afridi, his wife and two children — including a two-year old son — were killed in the attack, Khan said.

Afridi had been assigned to the anti-terrorism courts in Swat two months earlier. Swat was once a Taliban controlled area and is where education activist Malala Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban for advocating for girls' education.

Pakistan's military drove the Taliban from the area in 2009.

