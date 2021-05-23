Home / World News / Gunshot kills 6-year-old going to school in Southern California road-rage attack
world news

Gunshot kills 6-year-old going to school in Southern California road-rage attack

“It was an isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver from a white sedan,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told Los Angeles news station KTLA-TV.
AP | , Orange, California
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.(Reuters)

A 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway was shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

“It was an isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver from a white sedan,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told Los Angeles news station KTLA-TV.

“Not sure if there were any passengers in that white sedan but apparently there was a shot fired from that sedan into the silver car, and unfortunately, the child that was seated in the right rear seat was struck,” he said.

The boy died at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

The freeway was shut down for hours as about a dozen investigators walked the lanes looking for evidence.

The CHP asked for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dashboard cameras.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
california shooting usa
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP