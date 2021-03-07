Guyana receives 80,000 doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine from India
Guyana on Sunday received 80,000 doses of Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.
"Guyana Prime Minister Mark Phillips and High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr KJ Srinivasa receive Indian gift of 80,000 doses of MadeInIndia COVISHIELD vaccines - a testimony of India's hand of friendship VaccineMaitri," India in Guyana wrote in a tweet.
In a tweet, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also informed that Guyana has receives Made in India vaccines.
In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "A kinship across oceans. Guyana receives Made in India vaccines."
The cumulative count of Covid-19 cases in Guyana has reached 8,772. As many as 200 people have lost their lives due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
India, a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of the vaccines to over 70 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis.
Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.
Soon after Blinken's letter was accessed by Afghanistan's Tolo News on Sunday afternoon, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, spoke over the phone with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss the peace process.
Protesters are stringing up women's clothing on lines across the streets of Myanmar to utilise a superstition in their favour.
The US military's Central Command said the two B-52s flew over the region accompanied by military aircraft from nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran's government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups vigorously deny.
The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head.
