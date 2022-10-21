Hailed as the ‘people’s leader’, Xi Jinping aims at Mao Zedong stature

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s political doctrine is set to be incorporated in the Communist Party of China (CPC) constitution on Saturday even as the frequent use of the title the “people’s leader” to describe him during the ongoing 20th national congress is also feeding speculation that it’s a new honorific Xi might get at the conclusion of the key party meeting.

The new amendment to the constitution will “enshrine the new ideas, thoughts and strategies on national governance” while reflecting the “…latest experience in the party’s development and work”, the government has announced without sharing details.

Earlier this week, 20th national congress spokesperson Sun Yeli said that amendments to the party’s constitution would “incorporate the major theoretical views and strategic thinking” in the last five years.

One possibility is that Xi’s “the two establishments” could be included in the constitution.

“The two establishments” refers to establishing Xi’s status as China’s “core” leader and enshrining his political doctrine in the party’s constitution.

At the 19th national congress, 2017, the CPC had - for the first time - enshrined Xi’s political doctrine and his name in its constitution.

Other than the mention of “Xi Jinping Thought”, his name was included in at least two other parts of the amended constitution - “implement Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military” and “firmly uphold the authority and centralised, unified leadership of the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the Core”.

On Saturday, Xi’s power and influence are expected to be further strengthened with the amendment to the constitution.

China’s new leadership under Xi will be announced when the CPC’s new Politburo Standing Committee - the top decision-making body in China - walks out to meet the press at the Great Hall of the People on Sunday.

Xi, 69, is already the CPC chief, the chairperson of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), China’s president and the party’s “core” - the “chairman of everything” as described by leading China expert, Geremie Barme.

Xi is set to begin his third term as CPC general secretary on Sunday and emerge as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China in 1949.

The new title of the “People’s Leader” - if bestowed - could further enhance his status and put him at par with Mao, who was called the “Great Leader”.

“As the core of the party, the leader of the people, and the commander-in-chief of the army, general secretary Xi Jinping’s fearless spirit…and the selfless dedication… demonstrate the broad-mindedness of great Marxist politicians,” national broadcaster, CCTV described in an article on Thursday.

The national broadcaster’s mobile app is tagged as The “People’s Leader” with several stories on Xi highlighted on it.

The CPC mouthpiece, People’s Daily, has referred to him similarly earlier this year.

Several officials have referred to Xi as the “People’s Leader” over the last few days, Bill Bishop, the creator of Sinocism, the China-focused newsletter, wrote on Friday, adding that the phrase was first used after the 2017 CPC national congress,

In July, the Hong Kong-based Ming Pao newspaper wrote that Xi will be officially named as “People’s Leader” at the 2022 national congress.

“Mao Zedong was called “Great Leader” and Hua Guofeng (who succeeded Mao) was briefly called “Wise Leader”, Bishop wrote, adding: “Having it officially enshrined would be another indicator of Xi’s power, and another elevation towards parity with or even surpassing Mao Zedong in the CPC pantheon.”

Besides state media, officials have also used the title in describing Xi in the run-up to the 20th national congress.

“Beijing party chief Cai Qi, a close ally of Xi, said on Sunday afternoon that the past decade has proven the Chinese president is the ‘people’s leader who has heartfelt love from us’,” Bloomberg reported, adding: “Wang Chen, a senior lawmaker, also used the phrase to extol Xi during a discussion of the Hubei province delegation on Monday morning.”

“Every era needs its own outstanding figures as they hold a key appreciation of the trend of the times and the shared aspirations of the people,” Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the CPC’s policy research office, said this week.

“Such figures can organise people and turn the people’s shared aspirations into reality. General-secretary Xi Jinping is the outstanding figure of our era and the people’s leader.”

“This indicates that some of his achievements, at least from the party’s perspective, like common prosperity, environmental protection, and the anti-corruption campaign shows that actually the party confirms his contribution to the party and that’s one of the reasons he can secure a third term and the title of ‘People’s Leader’,” Chen Gang, assistant director of policy research at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore (NUS), told Channel News Asia.

Not everyone agrees.

“I don’t think so. It’s likely he just stays on, holding the three titles he’s had for the past decade,” Ian Johnson, Senior fellow for China Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, said.

