‘Half of her brain switched off’: California doctors perform ‘special’ surgery to save ailing girl's life

Half of the brain of an ailing girl was switched off in order to save her life. According to a report by ABC7, the special surgery operation was performed by doctors at Loma Linda University Health in California. 6-year-old Brianna Bodley was suffering from Rasmussen’s encephalitis which leads to inflammation of the brain. The disease could further cause permanent damage to her brain and lead to deterioration of motor skills. But thanks to the doctors, Bodley will be able to lead a normal life even though one side of her brain has been shut down.

Brianna Bodley(Facebook)

The doctors could have also removed one side of her brain but they decided not to do so as it could lead to complications. Dr. Aaron Robison, of Loma Linda University Health who led the operation highlighted that the surgical procedure will help stop the disease.

“Just disconnecting it is enough to stop the disease completely and essentially, potentially cure it,” Dr. Aaron Robison was quoted as saying by ABC7.

Robison informed that as a result of the disease, Bodley used to suffer seizures. One side of her brain had shrunk and despite receiving anti-seizure medication and steroids, the disease was not stopping.

The girl's mother Crystal Bodley said, “After surgery, her entire left side of her body is turned off.” The girl's sister Torie Bodley shared how the 6-year-old was scared about the operation but she encouraged her and calmed her nerves.

"She would talk to me sometimes and said she was scared, but I told her, 'I know it's scary, but you will be okay,'" said Torie.

Every year, nearly 500 children get diagnosed with Rasmussen’s encephalitis. Although a rare disease, it affects mostly children and young people. The exact cause of the disease is not known.