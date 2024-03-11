 Hamas chief blames Israel for stalled ceasefire talks, leaves door open | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Hamas chief blames Israel for stalled ceasefire talks, leaves door open

Hamas chief blames Israel for stalled ceasefire talks, leaves door open

Reuters |
Mar 11, 2024 01:34 AM IST

Haniyeh said Israel hadn't yet given a commitment to end its military offensive, pull out its forces and allow displaced Palestinians to return.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel on Sunday for stalling ceasefire talks and rejecting Hamas's demand to end the war on Gaza, but said the group was still seeking a negotiated solution.

Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh(REUTERS)
Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh(REUTERS)

Haniyeh said Israel hadn't yet given a commitment to end its military offensive, pull out its forces and allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes across the Gaza Strip.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"We don't want an agreement that doesn't end the war on Gaza," said Haniyeh in a televised speech, one day before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins.

"The enemy still refuses to make guarantees and clear commitments over the issue of ceasefire and stopping the aggressive war on our people," he added.

Haniyeh said his group was determined to defend its people and, at the same time, seek a negotiated solution.

"Today, if we receive a clear position from the mediators, we are ready to proceed with completing the agreement and to show flexibility on the issue of prisoner exchange," said Haniyeh.

Hamas precipitated the war by killing 1,200 people and abducting 253 in an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, according to Israeli tallies. In response, Israel launched a ground offensive and aerial bombardment of the densely populated Gaza Strip which, as of Sunday, had killed at least 31,045 Palestinians and wounded 72,654, according to the Hamas-run enclave's health ministry.

Hamas is designated a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, the European Union, Britain and others.

Haniyeh said his group was open to forming a unity government with the rival Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other factions.

He said steps towards that goal could include electing a Palestinian National Council and forming an interim national consensus government with "specific tasks" until legislative and presidential elections are held.

Efforts to reconcile the two groups and end divisions that worsened following the 2007 takeover of Gaza by Hamas have failed. Abbas's authority to rule has since been reduced to the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On