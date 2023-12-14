Hamas Chief Haniyeh says any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a ‘delusion’
Reuters |
"We are open to discuss any ideas or initiatives that could end (Israeli) aggression and open the door for putting Palestinian house in order," Haniyeh said.
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised address on Wednesday that any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a "delusion".
"We are open to discuss any ideas or initiatives that could end the (Israeli) aggression and open the door for putting the Palestinian house in order both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," Haniyeh added.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.