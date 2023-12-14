Hamas Chief Haniyeh says any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a ‘delusion’

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised address on Wednesday that any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a "delusion".

Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh (Reuters)

"We are open to discuss any ideas or initiatives that could end the (Israeli) aggression and open the door for putting the Palestinian house in order both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," Haniyeh added.