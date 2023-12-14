Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Hamas Chief Haniyeh says any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a ‘delusion’

Hamas Chief Haniyeh says any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a ‘delusion’

Reuters |
Dec 14, 2023 12:41 AM IST

"We are open to discuss any ideas or initiatives that could end (Israeli) aggression and open the door for putting Palestinian house in order," Haniyeh said.

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised address on Wednesday that any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a "delusion".

Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh (Reuters)

"We are open to discuss any ideas or initiatives that could end the (Israeli) aggression and open the door for putting the Palestinian house in order both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," Haniyeh added.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP