Hamas co-founder's son urges Israel to kill leaders if all hostages aren't released: ‘That includes my own father’

A Hamas co-founder’s son has taken to X to ask Israel to kill Hamas leaders, including his father, if the organisation fails to release all the hostages. Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, has said Israel must give Hamas a time frame to release all the hostages. Otherwise, he said, Israel must kill the Hamas leaders, including his father. “When I say execute top leaders, I mean no exceptions, that includes my own father,” said Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF/X)

Mosab’s father spent 21 months in jail for administrative detention, and was released from an Israeli prison in July, according to the Middle East Mirror.

“Israel cannot continue like this…Hamas must have a timeframe – a month or two or six months – to return the hostages and if they don’t return the hostages within the time frame, Israel must execute top Hamas leaders in prison, especially the mass murderers,” Mosab said in a 10-minute video posted to X recently.

“When I say execute top leaders, I mean no exceptions, that includes my own father,” he continued. “I made a mistake, 10 or 15 years ago when I saved his life many times…He was supposed to die for his actions. I saved his life. Things did not change, things got worse.”

Mosab said that he gave Israel permission to execute all Hamas top leaders in prison.” “If this is what Hamas wants, the release of those mass murderers, then in my opinion this is the head of the snake,” he said, referring to Israeli prisons.

Mosab, 45, had worked undercover as a spy for Israel between 1997 and 2007. He said that the killing of Hamas leaders and release of Israeli hostages would “guarantee” the “defeat of Hamas.”

Mosab went on to say that he did not agree with Israel’s decision to release prisoners in exchange for hostages. The former inmates, he said, would now kill “many more innocent people.” He added that the criminals should not be “rewarded” for their crimes.

Mosab said that Israel should treat the hostages as “war prisoners” and “shift its priority from a hostage rescue mission to an offensive that focuses on eradicating Hamas.”

He also urged Israel to be careful not to harm civilians while killing Hamas. “I know Israel has avoided targeting civilians, but at this stage, we try even more carefully and we be more precise in our targets,” he said.