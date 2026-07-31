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Hamas disarmament, Israeli troop withdrawal: Inside Gaza peace plan that Trump says is reached

Trump’s 20-point ceasefire proposal requires Hamas to hand over its weapons and also includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Updated on: Jul 31, 2026, 08:45:16 IST
By HT News Desk
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that an agreement had been reached for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, describing the deal as a key step towards setting up a new Palestinian government in Gaza.

The announcement comes 9 months after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed. (AFP/Bloomberg)
The announcement comes 9 months after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed. (AFP/Bloomberg)

The announcement comes nine months after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed. Notably, talks between Israel and Hamas had remained stalled over the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire, particularly the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Inside the Israel-Hamas peace deal

  • Trump’s 20-point ceasefire proposal requires Hamas to hand over its weapons and dismantle its extensive tunnel network.
  • The plan also includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the formation of a new technocratic Palestinian government, the deployment of an international security force, and the rebuilding of the war-hit Palestinian territory.
  • Trump said the agreement would be implemented in stages. As Hamas completes its disarmament, Israeli forces will gradually leave Gaza, while an International Stabilisation Force, working alongside a new Palestinian police force, will assume responsibility for security for the people of Gaza and neighbouring areas.
  • The proposal had earlier made it clear that Palestinians would not be forced to leave Gaza and that the international community would support efforts to rebuild the territory for its people.

Palestinians inspect a site of an Israeli strike on a storage facility, that had been warned by the Israeli military to evacuate earlier on Sunday before it was struck later the same day, in Gaza City.

Senior Hamas leaders told news agency AFP that the agreement had been finalised. They also said they expect the mediators and Trump's Board of Peace to ensure that Israel follows the terms of the deal.

"An agreement has been reached regarding the issue of weapons... Furthermore, an agreement has been reached on a gradual withdrawal of (Israeli forces)" from the strip, a Hamas official was quoted as saying by the agency.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
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