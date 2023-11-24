Hamas releases 1st batch of hostages; Israel minister says ‘Gaza truce a short pause’. Top updates

Hamas on Friday released a group of hostages held in Gaza as a part of the four-day truce and swap agreement with Israel. According to reports, 24 hostages - including 13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals, and one Filipino - have been transferred by Hamas to the International Red Cross. There are a total of 240 people captured by Hamas following the October 7 attack that resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis.

An International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas crosses the Rafah border point in the Gaza Strip towards Egypt.(AFP)

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its seventh week. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, over 15,000 people, including thousands of children, have been killed in Israel's retaliatory strikes.

Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant on Friday said that the Gaza truce is just a “short pause”, and that Israel would resume operations with full military force after the four-day deal. “There will be a short pause and then we will continue operating with full military power. We will not stop until we achieve our goals: the destruction of Hamas and bringing home the hostages from Gaza to Israel – there are 240 hostages and it is something we cannot accept and cannot tolerate,” he said. According to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the terrorist group is “committed” to the truce and hostage swap “as long as Israel is committed as well”. Meanwhile, the Qatar foreign ministry on Friday confirmed the release of 39 women and children who were detained in Israeli jails. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said that the Israeli forces have withdrawn from the Al-Shifa hospital on Friday as the truce deal began. The ministry added that however, people remaining at the hospital were in a battered complex whose “main generator is destroyed along with numerous buildings”. A World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson on Friday expressed concerns about those people remaining in the Al-Shifa hospital. "We're extremely concerned about the safety of the estimated 100 patients and health workers remaining at Al Shifa," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

(With inputs from agencies)

