Hamas terrorist admits to slaughtering women, children hiding in a safe room in Israel: ‘Mission was simply to kill’

Israel's Shin Bet internal security has released a video of a Hamas terrorist admitting that he slaughtered women and children in Israel. Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha, a member of Hamas’ Nukhba special forces, told the interrogator that he was among the forces deployed to Kfar Aza, near the Gaza border.

Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha, a member of Hamas’ Nukhba special forces, told the interrogator that he was among the forces deployed to Kfar Aza, near the Gaza border (i24 News)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The mission was simply to kill. We were not supposed to kidnap, only to kill. To kill every person we see and come back," Abu Rusha said.

Recalling the murders, Abu Rusha said, “We moved into the first house. We checked it and there was nothing there. Hamzeh A-Zarad burned the exterior room, set it on fire. Then someone came out towards the garden in the back with a water hose - Abu Ahmed and Hamzeh saw him, shot at him and killed him.”

"We went to the second house. We fired at the windows and broke all the glass. We got to the house, checked it, we didn't find any people inside. I set fire to the bedroom. I set it on fire," he continued. "We moved to the third house. There was a woman inside. Hamza killed her, he shot her. We didn't go into the house.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abu Rusha then recounted the horrifying moment they gunned down children hiding in a safe roof. "Afterwards, we entered a house that was near us, we entered through the window. We checked the house and heard the sounds of young children in the safe room. We shot at the safe room ... until we didn't hear noise anymore," he admitted. He and his unit were eventually caught in a shootout with responding IDF soldiers. They surrendered after fighting for 10 mintutes.

Abu Rusha said that Nukhba officers ordered them to kill everyone, but he was aware that Islam forbids the killing of women, children and seniors. He also admitted that his parents did not know he was a Hamas member. “If my father sees me, he will shoot me,” he said. “He will kill me… because I did those actions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}