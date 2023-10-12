Hamas terrorist allegedly kills woman and her boyfriend at Israel rave, sends video to the man's mom

An Israeli reality TV star has opened up about how a Hamas terrorist murdered a man and his girlfriend, before sending a video of the crime to the man’s mom from his phone. Mor Radmi, Wedding at First Sight star, said that the incident took place after the Israel rave attack, Israel Hayom reported.

A rescuer walks past destroyed cars at scene of an attack in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza on the border with the Gaza Strip on October 11, 2023 (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)(AFP)

Mor had been assisting people to find their missing relatives, and also collecting donations. “All day people send me difficult messages but I got this message … it simply broke me to pieces,” Mor said of the horrific video which was sent to her.

“‘Hey, I must tell you about my good friend. Her son was missing from the party/ Today she received a video from the terrorist who murdered her son and his girlfriend,’” she said the message read. ““‘(The terrorist) filmed the murder on her son’s phone and sent the video now.””

Several babies and toddlers were found with their “heads decapitated” in Kfar Aza in southern Israel, according to Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Officials confirmed that over 1,200 have died and more than 2,000 others have been injured, while at least 100 Israelis have been taken hostage.

Meanwhile, at least 14 Americans have reportedly been killed during the attacks over the weekend. The Biden administration has not confirmed how many Americans are being held hostage. "While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas," president Joe Biden said in a statement. “I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis.”

The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

