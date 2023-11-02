Hamas terrorists were high on ‘jihadi drug’ during Israel attacks, report claims Captagon made them barbaric

The entire world was shocked when Hamas terrorists unleashed terror across Israel. They murdered, raped, kidnapped, tortured innocent citizens before taking hundreds of them hostage.

A Hamas terrorist with toddlers as hostages in Gaza.

Many concluded, it may have been their burning hatred for the Jewish people that made them so barbaric. However, now a Jerusalem Post report claims their hatred and barbarism may have been multiplied due to usage of the drug Captagon, popularly known as jihad drug or poor man's cocaine.

A Jerusalem Post report claims Hamas handlers gave their terrorists bags full of Captagon – a synthetic, amphetamine-type stimulant known in the Arabic drug market as Abu al-Hilalain. The report suggests, the drug is consumed like a candy and has the power to instigate feelings of rage, irritability, and impatience that encourage terrorists to murder and torture victims.

Two Israeli security officials confirmed to USA Today, the drug was found on at least some of the Hamas fighters killed during or after the stunning raids on Israel. The report further claims, small bags of the drug, available as tablets or cocaine-like powder, were found along with bullets stashed in the pockets of clothes and tactical gear worn by some of the Hamas terrorists.

The drug is reportedly trafficked from Turkey to the Middle East and it's used by affluent population in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar during rave parties.

“Those who take them feel they are the king of the world, with no inhibitions. Opiates make users feel more euphoric and violent, but their motivation to do evil is less than that caused by amphetamines.” Prof. Rami Yaka – head of Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine’s School of Pharmacy told Jerusalem Post.

Another report by Harbinger Daily states, the Captagon can be purchased for a dollar in poor countries whereas it may cost up to $20 per pill in wealthier countries. It is widely used by Hezbollah terrorists and a major source of income for Syria, with 2020 exports reaching $3.5 billion

In US the drug does not have an accepted medical use and is not approved for distribution. However, with a depleting stock of fenethylline and the availability of chemicals for the clandestine production of the drug fluctuates, there are chances of increased usage counterfeit Captagon in the country..

