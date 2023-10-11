‘Hamas won’t have any military capabilities at the end of war': Israel

Spokesperson of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) Lieutenant Col. Jonathan Conricus on Wednesday took to social media platform X to launch an attack on the militant group Hamas. Conricus said that around 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas' attack on Israel and that the security forces were stepping up their efforts to ensure that Hamas would not have any military capabilities at the end of the war.

"Four days after Hamas breached into Israel, attacked Israeli communities, murdered and massacred Israeli citizens and took dozens of Israeli hostages into Gaza. The death toll is staggering, a 1,200 dead Israelis. The overwhelming majority of them civilians and more than 2,700 wounded and sadly something tells me that these are not final numbers," he said.

"We have sent our inventory, armoured soldiers, our artillery cores and many other soldiers from the reserves. 300000 in numbers in different brigades and divisions and they are now close to the Gaza strip getting ready to execute the mission that the Israeli government and that is to make sure that Hamas at the end of the war won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli citizens," Conricus added.

The IDF spokesperson clarified about the bombing of a building in Gaza which reports claimed was a residential building. He said that the building was used by Hamas for their research and planning. “It isn't a civilian building, it is a legitimate military target because Hamas uses all its locations, all of their officers, headquarters for their research and development and all of their military assets, if it is above ground, they locate themselves in civilian buildings.”"Hamas being cowards that they never put signs on their building saying, Welcome to the Hamas Headquarters for planning terrorist activity in Israel," Conricus said.The Israel Defence Forces said earlier that it struck over 200 targets of the terrorist group in the Al Furkan neighbourhood of the besieged Gaza Strip. "The IDF continues extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip; dozens of Air Force fighter jets attacked over 200 targets in the Al Furkan neighbourhood for the third time in the past day This is the third attack in the area during the last day, in which the IDF attacked over 450 targets in the area of the neighbourhood," the IDF posted on X.Over 770 Palestinians have also been killed in the air raids. This is the 3rd counterstrike in the area during the last 24 hours, in which 450 targets were struck.

