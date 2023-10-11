Israel mobilises 360,000 reservists: 7 things to know about 'backbone of army'

Israel's military on Tuesday expanded its mobilization of reservists to 360,000, according to the country’s media, as it intensified attacks on Hamas in response to the surprise assault launched by the Islamist militants. Netanyahu on Saturday called up “an extensive mobilization” of reserve forces, known as the backbone of the army, after the Israeli government was taken aback by the surprise attack by Palestinian militants who control the Gaza Strip. Israel's military has expanded its mobilization of reservists to 360,000. (File Photo / Reuters)

Israeli airlines El Al, Israir and Arkia added more flights on Tuesday to bring home reservists, according to their websites and Israel's airports authority.

Israel has a system of reserve forces known as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Reserves. In Israel, military service is compulsory for most citizens, with men serving for two and a half years and women for two years, starting at the age of 18. After completing their mandatory service, individuals typically become part of the IDF Reserves, which means they can be called back to active duty in times of need.

All you need to know about Israel's reserve army:

Eligibility: In Israel, most citizens are eligible to join the reserve army. This includes both men and women who have completed their mandatory military service. Some individuals, like those with certain medical conditions or those who serve in specialized roles, may have limitations on their reserve service.

Call-up: Reservists can be called up for active duty during times of conflict, war, or other national emergencies. The IDF typically conducts periodic training exercises for reservists to ensure they are prepared and maintain their skills.

Age Limits: The age at which individuals are eligible for reserve duty can vary, but typically, reservists are called up until the age of 40 or even 50, depending on their role and specific circumstances.

Commitment: Reserve duty in Israel can vary in terms of the duration and frequency of service. Some reservists might serve several weeks a year, while others may be on-call for longer periods.

Training: Reservists are required to participate in refresher training exercises to ensure they remain capable and up to date with the latest military tactics and equipment.

Specialized Units: Some reservists serve in specialized units, such as the intelligence corps, special forces, or other highly trained and specialized roles. These units may have different requirements and training.

Benefits: Reservists in Israel receive certain benefits, including pay for their service, which can be a significant part of their income during their reserve duty. They also receive other benefits such as healthcare and other entitlements.

