Israel-Palestine war LIVE: Over 1,000 Israelis killed in Hamas terror attacks, says army
Israel-Palestine war LIVE: Israel says it has razed sections of Gaza as it takes revenge for the worst Hamas assaults in the 75 years
Israel carried out air strikes across Gaza overnight into Wednesday, as retaliatory bombing — which Gaza's health ministry says has killed at least 900 people and wounded 4,600 — continued to flatten neighborhoods in the crowded coastal enclave. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip “has only started.”
Israel's embassy in Washington said on Tuesday the death toll from the weekend Hamas attacks had surpassed 1,000. Public broadcaster Kan reported the figure had reached 1,200. The victims were overwhelmingly civilians, gunned down in homes, on streets or at an outdoor dance party.
New exchanges of fire over Israel’s northern borders with militants in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday pointed to the risk of an expanded regional conflict.
Hamas militants holding Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage had threatened to execute a captive for each home hit in Gaza, but as night fell on Tuesday there was no indication they had done so.
Numerous countries offered to play a role in mediating an end to the fighting, which already has killed at least 1,900 people, according to authorities on both sides. The death toll was expected to grow as Israel pummeled the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and sent Palestinians fleeing into UN shelters.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 11, 2023 06:58 AM IST
Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants
On the road approaching this rural village, the bodies of militants lie scattered between the shells of burned-out cars. Walls and doors of what used to be neatly kept stucco homes are blasted wide open. As bags holding the bodies of slain residents await identification, the smell of death hangs thick in the hot afternoon air, reports AP.
This is the scene confronting Israel’s military as it battles to beat back a sweeping assault launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in fighting that has killed hundreds in this country left reeling and the adjoining Palestinian enclave under heavy Israeli bombardment.
“You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms and how the terrorists killed,” Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv, a 39-year veteran of the Israeli army who led forces that reclaimed the village from militants, said Tuesday as he stood amid the wreckage. “It’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre.”
- Oct 11, 2023 06:48 AM IST
Russia's Putin blames US for Middle East crisis, advocates two-State solution
Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticised the United States for its role in the ongoing Middle East crisis, triggered by the surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel, RT reported.
Putin stated, "I believe many would agree with me that it is a glaring example of the failures of the US Middle East policies. They tried to monopolize the peace settlement but unfortunately paid no attention to searching for compromises that would be acceptable for both parties," according to RT.
- Oct 11, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Czech foreign minister visits Israel to show support
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky visited Israel on Tuesday to show his country’s support after the Hamas attack and brought more than 30 Czech nationals home from Israel on his plane, the Foreign Ministry said.
Lipavsky met his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, and President Isaac Herzog, the Ministry said.
“Israel is one of us, the attacks and kidnappings unleashed by Hamas terrorists are an attack on all of us,” Lipavsky said in a statement.
Lipavsky also met the relatives of a woman kidnapped by Hamas.
- Oct 11, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Canada planning to airlift Canadians from Israel
Canadian citizens will be flown out of the country from the Tel Aviv, Israel, airport in coming days in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel, Canada's foreign minister said Tuesday, reports AP.
The government plans to conduct the evacuation using aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The post did not mention those Canadians who are believed to be trapped in Gaza after Israel closed off the Hamas-controlled territory.
- Oct 11, 2023 06:32 AM IST
Our darkest hour casts a shadow on the entire world: Israeli President Herzog
Time Magazine published a statement from the President of Israel Isaac Herzog in which he said, "Not since the Holocaust have we seen such images of innocent Jewish mothers and children, teenagers and old women loaded into trucks and taken away into captivity."
The President also shared the stories of victims of Saturday's attack by Hamas and declared, "The world can no longer turn a blind eye. Any justification or attempts to rationalize this terrible attack will only encourage them further."
"History will judge Hamas for its crimes against humanity, along with all those who fail to stand against them," he added.
- Oct 11, 2023 06:24 AM IST
Iran "complicit, in a broad sense," in Hamas attack on Israel: White House
Iran is "complicit, in a broad sense," in Hamas attack in which at least 900 Israelis were killed, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said here on Tuesday.
"We've said since the beginning that Iran is complicit in a broad sense because they have provided the lion's share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas, they've provided training, they have provided capabilities, they have provided support and they've had engagement and contact with Hamas over years and years, and all of that that has played a role in contributing to what we have seen," Sullivan said, adding, "Now, as to the question of whether Iran knew about this attack in advance or helped plan or direct this attack, we do not, as of the moment I'm standing here at the podium, have confirmation of that."
Sullivan's remarks came after US President Joe Biden denounced the attacks on Israel as "pure unadulterated evil," saying the stated purpose of the terrorist organisation Hamas is "to kill Jews."
- Oct 11, 2023 06:20 AM IST
Israeli death toll rises above 1,000 in war with Hamas: Army
More than 1,000 Israelis have been killed in the war on Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces said in the latest operational update, up from 900 previously reported.
Over 2,800 Israelis have been injured and 2,294 Hamas targets struck, the IDF added in a post at 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) Tuesday, while Gaza officials have reported at least 900 people killed.
- Oct 11, 2023 06:11 AM IST
The first plane carrying US armaments arrives in Israel: IFD
The first plane carrying US armaments has since arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening. The cooperation between our militaries is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war, tweets Israel Defense Forces (IFD).
- Oct 11, 2023 06:05 AM IST
Israel retakes Gaza border areas; war claims over 3,000 lives
Israel said it recaptured Gaza border areas from Hamas militants on Tuesday, the fourth day of fierce fighting that has left thousands dead on both sides since the Islamists launched a surprise attack.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israel's military campaign following Saturday's onslaught is only the start of a sustained war to destroy Hamas and "change the Middle East".
- Oct 11, 2023 06:01 AM IST
Israel prepares ground offensive; Biden decries 'sheer evil' of Hamas attacks
Israel vowed to escalate its response to an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas with a ground offensive, while U.S. President Joe Biden pledged support for Israel and issued a warning to anyone who might seek to take advantage of the situation, reports Reuters.
Israel carried out air strikes across Gaza overnight into Wednesday, as retaliatory bombing — which Gaza's health ministry says has killed at least 900 people and wounded 4,600 — continued to flatten neighborhoods in the crowded coastal enclave.
On Saturday, Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip rampaged through parts of southern Israel, in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history.