News / India News / India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation in Israel and Palestine

India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation in Israel and Palestine

ByRezaul H Laskar
Oct 11, 2023 04:34 PM IST

The move follows concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in the region following the launch of a massive military operation by Israel to retaliate against attacks by Hamas militants last weekend

India has set up a 24-hour control room in the external affairs ministry to monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine and to provide information and assistance to its citizens.

There have been no reports of casualties among the 18,000 Indian nationals living in Israel. (Reuters photo)
There have been no reports of casualties among the 18,000 Indian nationals living in Israel. (Reuters photo)

The move follows concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in the region following the launch of a massive military operation by Israel to retaliate against attacks by Hamas militants last weekend that killed almost 1,200 Israelis and injured 2,400.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Another 950 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes.

There have been no reports of casualties among the 18,000 Indian nationals living in Israel.

Officials have said there were no plans to evacuate the citizens as no requests have been received in this regard so far.

Also Read: Israel-Palestine war: At least 1,200 Israelis killed in Hamas attack

The Indians include about 900 Indian students, caregivers for elders, diamond traders and IT professionals.

“In view of the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance,” the ministry said in a statement.

The phone numbers for the control room are 1800118797 (toll free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905 and +919968291988, and the email ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed on the numbers +972-35226748 and +972-543278392, and the email ID cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

India’s representative office in Ramallah too has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed at the phone number +970-592916418 (also WhatsApp) and the email ID rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in

Soon after the violence erupted, the Indian embassy issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to exercise caution, avoid movement and stay close to safety shelters. “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the advisory said.

Concerns about the security situation have grown after citizens of neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Sri Lanka lost their lives in the violence.

Ten Nepalese citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the locations attacked by the Hamas fighters, while four more were injured and another has been reported missing. The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment has said a Sri Lankan woman reported missing is suspected to be dead.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out