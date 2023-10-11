India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation in Israel and Palestine

India has set up a 24-hour control room in the external affairs ministry to monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine and to provide information and assistance to its citizens. There have been no reports of casualties among the 18,000 Indian nationals living in Israel. (Reuters photo)

The move follows concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in the region following the launch of a massive military operation by Israel to retaliate against attacks by Hamas militants last weekend that killed almost 1,200 Israelis and injured 2,400.

Another 950 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes.

There have been no reports of casualties among the 18,000 Indian nationals living in Israel.

Officials have said there were no plans to evacuate the citizens as no requests have been received in this regard so far.

Also Read: Israel-Palestine war: At least 1,200 Israelis killed in Hamas attack

The Indians include about 900 Indian students, caregivers for elders, diamond traders and IT professionals.

“In view of the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance,” the ministry said in a statement.

The phone numbers for the control room are 1800118797 (toll free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905 and +919968291988, and the email ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed on the numbers +972-35226748 and +972-543278392, and the email ID cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

India’s representative office in Ramallah too has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed at the phone number +970-592916418 (also WhatsApp) and the email ID rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in

Soon after the violence erupted, the Indian embassy issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to exercise caution, avoid movement and stay close to safety shelters. “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the advisory said.

Concerns about the security situation have grown after citizens of neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Sri Lanka lost their lives in the violence.

Ten Nepalese citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the locations attacked by the Hamas fighters, while four more were injured and another has been reported missing. The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment has said a Sri Lankan woman reported missing is suspected to be dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON