Six people were killed, and over a dozen others were injured after a suspected gas leak-triggered explosion at a hot pot eatery in Vietnam's Hanoi on Tuesday. The incident took place around 8am on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street in Hanoi's Dong Da district.

As search and rescue efforts are underway, authorities reportedly fear that more people may be trapped beneath the debris. (X/@Osint613) more less

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The early-morning blast shattered windows, cracked walls, ripped metal shutters from their frames, and brought down roofs, local news outlet VnExpress reported. The explosion also led to the partial collapse of the building that housed the eatery.

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Around 10 houses within a 15-metre radius were reportedly damaged, while the blast debris scattered across over 20 metres of the road.

A video that surfaced online showed some men sitting outside the eatery when the explosion suddenly occurred, with chairs, stools, and what seemed like window panels falling onto the footpath. Those sitting outside the hot pot eatery and in the close vicinity were seen rushing away from the building.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are reportedly using detection equipment to search for survivors. Locals had initially helped pull out people, including the deceased, from the rubble. Authorities reportedly fear that more people may be trapped beneath the debris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are reportedly using detection equipment to search for survivors. Locals had initially helped pull out people, including the deceased, from the rubble. Authorities reportedly fear that more people may be trapped beneath the debris. {{/usCountry}}

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Building rubble at Dong Da district after an explosion at a hot pot eatery in Vietnam's Hanoi.

Additionally, hydraulic machinery has been brought in to lift the destroyed concrete slabs.

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Preliminary findings indicate that a gas leak might have triggered the explosion, the report said, citing Hanoi police.

Over 14 injured persons, including one with a critical brain injury, are receiving emergency treatment across three hospitals in the Vietnamese capital -- Saint Paul General Hospital, Dong Da General Hospital and Hanoi Medical University Hospital.

One of the victims, who died at Dong Da General Hospital, was walking past the eater when the explosion tore away his clothes and flying debris hit him.

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Meanwhile, Hanoi's health department has also directed hospitals to mobilise as many medical personnel, medicines, blood supplies and products, intravenous fluids, medical supplies and other necessary equipment as possible for emergency care, surgery and resuscitation, local newspaper Tuoi Tre (Youth) reported.

A 26-year-old Lan Phuong told the news outlet that the explosion woke her and her sister, sending their balcony door flying about three meters.

"Luckily, we were both covered by blankets at the time and were not seriously injured. But we were terrified and could only scream," she added.

Ly Ngoc Chung, who lives about 100 metres away from the incident, said the explosion shook his house violently. He said that as he woke up due to the blast and rushed outside, he saw damaged homes and injured people lying among the debris.

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Residents from the neighbourhood buildings deemed structurally unsafe have also been relocated by the authorities.

Vu Dai Thang, chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, visited the scene on Tuesday morning and instructed emergency services to expedite search-and-rescue efforts, directing local authorities to move residents away from the area.

He said the buildings were old and had deteriorated over time. Thang said the city would immediately implement temporary accommodation plans and relocate households in the affected areas to safe locations.

Vietnam's deputy prime minister Pham Gia Tuc signed a government dispatch on the explosion and extended condolences to the victims' families.

The government also reportedly ordered an urgent investigation into the incident.

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"Hanoi authorities, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, must urgently investigate the cause of the explosion, clarify the responsibilities of relevant organisations and individuals, and strictly handle any violations in accordance with regulations," the dispatch was quoted by Tuoi Tre (Youth).

Further, the ministry of public security has been directed to strictly enforce regulations and directives on fire prevention and firefighting.

The incident comes just a fortnight after a gas explosion killed three people and injured 9 others in Ho Chi Minh's 6 Nom gas business store. At least two houses had completely collapsed due to the blast, while two other houses came down partially.