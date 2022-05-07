‘Hard to believe…’: Kindergartens in Kyiv reduced to debris due to war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused widespread damage which can't be expressed in words. Buildings flattened, hospitals and monuments destroyed, innocent civilians killed and nearly five million Ukrainians fleeing the country. The Ukrainian foreign ministry on its Twitter handle @MFA_Ukraine has been documenting the destruction due to the war.



The Ukrainian foreign ministry shared a series of photographs clicked by Ukrainian photographer and documentary filmmaker Mikhail Palinchak, chronicling the kindergarten schools in Makariv village of Kyiv which have been reduced to debris due to the war. These photographs were posted on the filmmaker's Instagram handle.



“It is hard to believe that only few months ago there were kindergartens, where dozens of children were learning and making fun,” the post read.

It is hard to believe that only few months ago there were kindergartens, where dozens of children were learning and making fun.



📍Makariv village, #Kyiv Region



📸 mpalinchakphoto (Instagram)#StandWithUkraine️#ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/LuN59cg8LJ — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 7, 2022

The fighting in Ukraine continues for the 73rd straight day. On May 6, the Ukrainian foreign ministry had shared images of a resort and spa in Irpin before and after the Russian invasion.

In another development, Russian shelling targeted a museum dedicated to philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda in the village of Skovorodynivka, resulting in a fire that destroyed the building, Reuters quoted the Kharkiv regional governor. Skovoroda, a famous 18th century philosopher and poet of Ukraine Cossack origin, spent the last years of his life on an estate of the local landowners in the village of Ivanovka, which was later renamed in his honour - Skovorodynivka.

1/1 Another horrible act of #Russian vandalism towards #Ukraine's cultural heritage.

As a result of a missile strike on #Kharkiv region, Hryhorii Skovoroda National Literary Memorial Museum was destroyed tonight.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/mLmwHVbGSD — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) May 7, 2022

The Ukrainian government is hoping to evacuate more civilians from a besieged Mariupol as the Russian forces have escalated attacks across the war-hit country ahead of May 9 celebrations marking Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War, Reuters reported.



The Azovstal steel mill is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city and its fate has taken on a symbolic value in the broader battle unleashed by Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's defence minister said Russian forces had resumed their assault on the site, despite earlier talk of a truce to allow trapped civilians to flee the complex.

