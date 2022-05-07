‘Hard to believe…’: Kindergartens in Kyiv reduced to debris due to war
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused widespread damage which can't be expressed in words. Buildings flattened, hospitals and monuments destroyed, innocent civilians killed and nearly five million Ukrainians fleeing the country. The Ukrainian foreign ministry on its Twitter handle @MFA_Ukraine has been documenting the destruction due to the war.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry shared a series of photographs clicked by Ukrainian photographer and documentary filmmaker Mikhail Palinchak, chronicling the kindergarten schools in Makariv village of Kyiv which have been reduced to debris due to the war. These photographs were posted on the filmmaker's Instagram handle.
“It is hard to believe that only few months ago there were kindergartens, where dozens of children were learning and making fun,” the post read.
The fighting in Ukraine continues for the 73rd straight day. On May 6, the Ukrainian foreign ministry had shared images of a resort and spa in Irpin before and after the Russian invasion.
In another development, Russian shelling targeted a museum dedicated to philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda in the village of Skovorodynivka, resulting in a fire that destroyed the building, Reuters quoted the Kharkiv regional governor. Skovoroda, a famous 18th century philosopher and poet of Ukraine Cossack origin, spent the last years of his life on an estate of the local landowners in the village of Ivanovka, which was later renamed in his honour - Skovorodynivka.
The Ukrainian government is hoping to evacuate more civilians from a besieged Mariupol as the Russian forces have escalated attacks across the war-hit country ahead of May 9 celebrations marking Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War, Reuters reported.
The Azovstal steel mill is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city and its fate has taken on a symbolic value in the broader battle unleashed by Russia's invasion.
Ukraine's defence minister said Russian forces had resumed their assault on the site, despite earlier talk of a truce to allow trapped civilians to flee the complex.
-
'Knew I will be criticised...': Shahid Afridi's statement on Imran Khan
The video comes in the wake of social media criticism that Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has been facing after he congratulated Shehbaz Sharif. "I have always seen him as a leader. I have the right to disagree with his policies. Differences of opinion should not be converted into hate," Shahid Afridi said. The former captain said he was aware that he will be criticised for extending greetings to Shehbaz Sharif.
-
Ukraine conflict taking ‘heavy toll’ on Russia's elite units, says UK
In yet another indication of the extent of losses suffered by Russia during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and its failure to make significant inroads against its much smaller neighbour, the United Kingdom said on Friday that some of Russia's 'most capable units' had suffered 'heavy losses', adding that it will take Moscow a 'long time' to reconstitute its armed forces.
-
France's Macron sworn in for second term as president
Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as France's president on Saturday at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, followed by the firing of canons at the Invalides gardens. Macron's inauguration marks the end of one electoral campaign and the opening of another - for legislative elections in June. Macron's new term formally begins on the evening of May 13 and his prime minister, Jean Castex, is still in office.
-
Six Indian nationals arrested after failed attempt to cross into the US
Six Indian nationals were rescued last month by American law enforcement from a sinking boat on a freezing river along the US-Canada border in what appears to be a human smuggling operation gone awry. The incident, which occurred on April 28, was reported as a “suspicious activity” by Canadian law enforcement to the Akwesasne Mohawk police service in upstate New York, US.
-
Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report
Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered the country's women to wear the all-covering burqa in public -- one of the harshest controls imposed on women's lives since the hardline Islamists seized power. "They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful," said a decree issued by Hibatullah Akhundzada that was released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics