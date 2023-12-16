Designate India 'country of particular concern’: US watchdog to Joe Biden

The US religious freedom watchdog called on Joe Biden administration to designate India as a "country of particular concern" under the US Religious Freedom Act. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent federal government commission, said "recent efforts by the Indian government to silence activists, journalists, and lawyers abroad pose a serious threat to religious freedom." Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is an American-Canadian dual citizen who India has designated as a terrorist (AP)

"USCIRF implores the US Department of State to designate India a Country of Particular Concern due to India’s systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of freedom of religion or belief," it said in a statement as per news agency Reuters.

USCIRF commissioner Stephen Schneck called India's alleged involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in the United States “deeply troubling.”

USCIRF said as per Reuters that it had recommended each year since 2020 that the US State Department label India a country of particular concern under the 1998 US Religious Freedom Act which allows a range of policy responses, including sanctions or waivers. USCIRF commissioner David Curry said India's extension of domestic repression to target religious minorities from India living abroad “is especially dangerous and cannot be ignored.”

What India has said on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun allegations?

India said that the US shared inputs on a nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists during the course of recent discussions. Relevant departments were examining them, New Delhi assured.

What has Washington said on the same?

The US said that the issue has been raised at the “highest levels" and discussed at the level of the national security advisers of the two countries, the heads of the respective intelligence agencies, the two foreign ministers, and even the heads of government.