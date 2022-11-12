All not well in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage? What report claims

Meghan Markle has been accused of controlling Prince Harry while a report claimed that he fears that she would leave him if he does not do what she wants. Closer UK alleged that Prince Harry is trying to be careful not to make any mistake that would upset Meghan Markle because he cannot bear the thought of her leaving him.

A source told the publication that while Prince Harry is "happy in his new life with Meghan, he does sometimes wonder what would happen if it all went wrong and that terrifies him."

"A split would be unbearable agony," and claimed that Prince Harry considers Prince William and Kate Middleton as his inspiration when it comes to relationships. He always used to look up to William and Kate as an inspirational couple and should anything ever happen between him and Meghan, it would be Kate he'd turn to for advice,” the report said.

The report also said that the couple has been having arguments over their upcoming work projects. Although, recently Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at a restaurant in California, close to their house where they have been living since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for four years and share two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

