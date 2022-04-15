Harry, Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth en route to Netherlands
Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with his wife Meghan before going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a spokesperson for the couple said.
The Sussexes are on their way to the sporting event Harry founded for disabled military veterans that starts in The Hague on Saturday.
The spokesman confirmed the couple had met the queen. British media reported that the meeting took place in Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London.
Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 96th birthday in a few days.
Harry, 37, and his wife, 40, were criticised by British tabloids for skipping a Prince Philip's memorial service in Westminster Abbey on March 29.
Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died last April just weeks short of his 100th birthday.
Harry and his wife quit royal life and moved to North America two years ago.
As a result of their decision, the UK government withdrew his taxpayer-funded protection on visits back to Britain, a decision that Harry is challenging in the courts.
Prez Macron seen winning upcoming French presidential runoff
Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron could win the second round of the presidential election with 53.5% of the vote, according to an Elabe poll for French media, released on Thursday. Macron's rival, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen is expected to receive 46.5%. At the same time, the latest Elabe poll from Sunday predicted that Macron's result would be 52% against 48% for Le Pen respectively.
Pakistan military dismisses Khan’s theory
Pakistan's powerful military on Thursday dismissed ousted prime minister Imran Khan's accusation that the United States had conspired to topple Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for 3-1/2 years in a parliamentary vote of confidence. Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for 3-1/2 years, accused Washington of backing his ouster because he had visited Moscow against US advice. Khan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, the day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv accused of border airstrikes
Ukraine claimed Thursday to have hit Russia's flagship in the Black Sea with missiles, igniting a fire that Moscow said “seriously damaged” the warship as it accused Kyiv of helicopter strikes elsewhere over its territory. The guided missile cruiser Moskva, previously deployed in the Syria conflict, has been leading Moscow's naval effort to pummel Ukraine's southern coasts and interior in the nearly seven-week conflict that has sparked accusations of genocide by US President Joe Biden.
Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit
Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea after being damaged during the military operation in Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said late Thursday. "While being towed ... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
Brooklyn subway shooting: Suspect likely to appear before court today
After initial reports of the shooting incident came to light, police said they were looking for a gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest, who they believed had set off a smoke canister on the subway train.
