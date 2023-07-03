‘He became a hero for everyone’: Dad who coudn't swim drowns in Pennsylvania lake after rescuing 2 children

A hero dad is being hailed after he died while saving the lives of two children on June 29. Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas was spending time with his son, three-year-old Dyaln, as well as some other friends on Lake Nockamixon when he drowned trying to save two children struggling in the water. Marvin jumped into action even though he could not swim. Lake Nockamixon is a reservoir in southeastern Pennsylvania. Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas sprang into action after he spotted the two children struggling near Tohickon Creek in the cliffs area (GoFundMe)

Before dying, Marvin was able to rescue the two children. “They apparently got in some trouble in the water, he went in to help them,” said Haycock Township Fire Chief Harry Grim, according to WFMZ. “Unfortunately he can’t swim. The kids got out, he did not.”

Marvin sprang into action after he spotted the two children struggling near Tohickon Creek in the cliffs area last week, the Morning Call cited the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) as saying. As many as 10 divers searched the area, eventually recovering his body.

Importantly, the DCNR prohibits swimmers from Tohickon Creek and Lake Nockamixon. “Unfortunately, people don’t follow the rules, and the sad reality is it’s not a smooth, gradual slope under the water, and they step off into a deep area, they take a gulp of water and they die, unfortunately,” fire chief Harry said. “It shouldn’t happen, but it does.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Marvin, 37 by his family. “Our beloved Marvin passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023. He was a man who liked fishing and that day he is doing what he liked together with some friends and son, unfortunately he died drowned in the lake giving his life for two children who were also about to drown along with him he became a hero for everyone. He died leaving behind his 3-year-old son The extra money we can donate would be to help in part with the upbringing of little Dylan who is going to need us a lot I am here on behalf of his wife, brothers and mom urging everyone to get together and donate everything they can to cover the expenses to send his body back home and that his mother who is in Honduras can say goodbye to him,” the page reads.

“In addition, we need to raise money to help his family with the expenses that this terrible situation causes, Marvin Marvin was a very hardworking man, an excellent father, they were always going to see him with his son everywhere, that little one didn't leave his dad's side. Therefore, your wife and son will need our help with any amount you can give thanks and blessings to everyone.

I am Lesly, the wife of one of Marvin's brothers. All money collected will go to the hands of the wife and siblings to cover all the funeral expenses and be able to send her body to Honduras,” it adds. $34,511 USD had been raised of the $45,000 goal at the time of writing this article.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON