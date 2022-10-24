'He put country before party, party before self': UK PM contender Penny Mordaunt praises Boris Johnson

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who dropped out of the race to become the leader of the ruling Conservatives Party, ‘put country before party, and party before self,’ said Penny Mordaunt, who, with Johnson no longer in contention, is now the only challenger to Rishi Sunak. If victorious, Sunak will be the United Kingdom's first Indian-origin PM.

“In taking this difficult decision last night, @BorisJohnson has put country before party, and party before self. He worked to secure the mandate and the majority we now enjoy. We should put it to good use, and I know he will work with us to do so,” Mordaunt tweeted on Monday.

Earlier, Sunak, the clear frontrunner to succeed the outgoing Liz Truss who resigned on October 20 after just 45 days in office, also paid tribute to Truss’ predecessor.

“He led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced, and then took on Putin and his barbaric war in Ukraine. We will always be grateful to him for that,” the former finance minister, 42, said in a tweet.

A candidate needs support of at least 100 Conservative MPs to enter the party’s leadership election. While Johnson exited despite claiming he is supported by as many as 102 MPs, Sunak, as per reports, has the support of more than 140 MPs. Mordaunt, with only 26 members backing her, is far behind, but is yet to pull out of the race. The final results are expected to be announced today.

In the previous leadership election, which was necessitated due to Johnson’s resignation as PM and the results of which were announced on September 5, Truss emerged victorious over Sunak. Mordaunt, on the other hand, was the last candidate to be eliminated before the final 2.

