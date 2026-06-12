He Stole Money From the Scots. But His Real Crime Was How He Spent It.

“The one that made me say ‘What?!’ today was that he spent more than £1,000 on candles and diffusers,” he said, his jaw dropping.

The normally flint-faced STV reporter Colin Mackay caught the mood when he summed up another exhausting day of revelations on the nightly news broadcast.

Much of it came through Amazon or could have been bought at a higher-end department store, items like the 600-gram pack of Chocolossus cookies or a copy of the Grand Theft Auto video game, or even a selection of his wife’s speeches, collected under the title “Women Hold Up Half the Sky.”

It appears to be the banality of it all that keeps people coming back to marvel. Scottish people have a reputation for avoiding extravagance—short arms, deep pockets, as the old joke goes. But the police investigation casts Murrell as a spendthrift, even if its accusation that he orchestrated the fraud to pay for a lifestyle he couldn’t afford sounds a little odd when stacked against the reality of what he bought.

Other publications have revelled in how Sturgeon has given interviews against a backdrop of stolen books in stolen bookcases, or offered cups of coffee to journalists from a coffee machine Murrell bought with stolen money. The BBC created a drop-down guide to each individual item Murrell bought and its value. One of the more eye-catching was an all-in-one fluffy lounge suit called the Slouch Pouch, worth $100.

The Scottish media is having fun, too. It’s getting as much mileage as it can out of Murrell’s shopping spree, devising ever more elaborate graphics for readers to keep tabs on what Murrell bought with the stolen money. The Scottish Daily Express called theirs “the Murrell Collection,” a tongue-in-cheek homage to the famous Burrell Collection of artworks in Glasgow.

It’s not all bad. If Scotland ever does become independent, the Scottish police force has shown itself willing to go after anyone, no matter who they are married to. There are also growing calls for a parliamentary inquiry.

Scotland’s current leader, First Minister John Swinney, is trying to shore up confidence in the SNP. He vowed to improve financial management and make the party a safe space for whistleblowers, but inadvertently added a comic note of his own when television news crews asked what he thought of reports that Sturgeon offered a “no comment” to police investigators when she was first brought in for questioning.

SNP officials say donations have actually grown since the extent of Murrell’s wrongdoing were made clear in court, though opinion polls indicate that support for independence has softened.

“You simply can’t overstate how much damage this has done to Scotland’s international reputation and to the entire independence movement,” said Kevin McKenna, a columnist for the Herald newspaper in Glasgow.

The bigger questions about the case revolve around whether Scotland is capable of governing itself, as the SNP insists, and whether the party has become more interested in the trappings of political life than pursuing its core mission of ending the nearly 320-year-old union with England.

Sturgeon, who resigned ahead of Murrell’s arrest three years ago and now lives in London, denied any knowledge of her now-estranged husband’s spending habits, prompting former colleague Joanna Cherry to note her “remarkable lack of curiosity” about the robotic lawnmower and all the stuff being delivered to their home in Glasgow.

Many favor the $147 pencil sharpener as the worst offender. Some are partial to the three bird-feeders Murrell bought for $207. Others bemoaned the missed opportunities, wondering why Murrell couldn’t have gotten a Lamborghini or one of the cheaper Picassos. They all pondered what the items revealed about two people who dominated politics here for so long.

But there’s a longer list of mundane purchases that has sparked a debate about their relative dumbness.

In Murrell’s defense, he did buy some cool stuff. There were cars and fancy watches, Mont Blanc pens and espresso machines. There was even a $170,000 German-made Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome Murrell kept on his mother’s driveway.

Murrell, the Scottish National Party’s former chief executive, pleaded guilty last month to taking the £400,000. The plea might have closed a shameful chapter for the government as it pushes to secure Scotland’s independence from the rest of the U.K. Instead, the past few weeks have brought a torrent of ridicule on the 61-year-old fixer and his estranged wife, former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, as Scots sifted through the 627 individual items listed in court documents.

“Who steals instant coffee?” said Brian McNeill, who works in financial services. “He makes us look like a nation of lightweights.”

Among the items Peter Murrell purchased with the $500,000 of political donations he siphoned: two toilet seats, seven vacuum cleaners, a four-and-half pound jar of Nescafe Gold Blend, and 108 rolls of toilet paper

EDINBURGH—A political operative’s yearslong scheme to embezzle party funds has become a source of anger and embarrassment in Scotland, but not entirely for the reasons you might think.

EDINBURGH—A political operative’s yearslong scheme to embezzle party funds has become a source of anger and embarrassment in Scotland, but not entirely for the reasons you might think.

PREMIUM Peter Murrell, the Scottish National party’s former chief executive, pleaded guilty last month.

What’s really galling to Scots is the culprit’s lack of ambition.

Among the items Peter Murrell purchased with the $500,000 of political donations he siphoned: two toilet seats, seven vacuum cleaners, a four-and-half pound jar of Nescafe Gold Blend, and 108 rolls of toilet paper

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“Who steals instant coffee?” said Brian McNeill, who works in financial services. “He makes us look like a nation of lightweights.”

Murrell, the Scottish National Party’s former chief executive, pleaded guilty last month to taking the £400,000. The plea might have closed a shameful chapter for the government as it pushes to secure Scotland’s independence from the rest of the U.K. Instead, the past few weeks have brought a torrent of ridicule on the 61-year-old fixer and his estranged wife, former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, as Scots sifted through the 627 individual items listed in court documents.

In Murrell’s defense, he did buy some cool stuff. There were cars and fancy watches, Mont Blanc pens and espresso machines. There was even a $170,000 German-made Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome Murrell kept on his mother’s driveway.

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{{^usCountry}} But there’s a longer list of mundane purchases that has sparked a debate about their relative dumbness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But there’s a longer list of mundane purchases that has sparked a debate about their relative dumbness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many favor the $147 pencil sharpener as the worst offender. Some are partial to the three bird-feeders Murrell bought for $207. Others bemoaned the missed opportunities, wondering why Murrell couldn’t have gotten a Lamborghini or one of the cheaper Picassos. They all pondered what the items revealed about two people who dominated politics here for so long. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many favor the $147 pencil sharpener as the worst offender. Some are partial to the three bird-feeders Murrell bought for $207. Others bemoaned the missed opportunities, wondering why Murrell couldn’t have gotten a Lamborghini or one of the cheaper Picassos. They all pondered what the items revealed about two people who dominated politics here for so long. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sturgeon, who resigned ahead of Murrell’s arrest three years ago and now lives in London, denied any knowledge of her now-estranged husband’s spending habits, prompting former colleague Joanna Cherry to note her “remarkable lack of curiosity” about the robotic lawnmower and all the stuff being delivered to their home in Glasgow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sturgeon, who resigned ahead of Murrell’s arrest three years ago and now lives in London, denied any knowledge of her now-estranged husband’s spending habits, prompting former colleague Joanna Cherry to note her “remarkable lack of curiosity” about the robotic lawnmower and all the stuff being delivered to their home in Glasgow. {{/usCountry}}

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The bigger questions about the case revolve around whether Scotland is capable of governing itself, as the SNP insists, and whether the party has become more interested in the trappings of political life than pursuing its core mission of ending the nearly 320-year-old union with England.

“You simply can’t overstate how much damage this has done to Scotland’s international reputation and to the entire independence movement,” said Kevin McKenna, a columnist for the Herald newspaper in Glasgow.

SNP officials say donations have actually grown since the extent of Murrell’s wrongdoing were made clear in court, though opinion polls indicate that support for independence has softened.

Scotland’s current leader, First Minister John Swinney, is trying to shore up confidence in the SNP. He vowed to improve financial management and make the party a safe space for whistleblowers, but inadvertently added a comic note of his own when television news crews asked what he thought of reports that Sturgeon offered a “no comment” to police investigators when she was first brought in for questioning.

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He couldn’t comment on that, he said.

It’s not all bad. If Scotland ever does become independent, the Scottish police force has shown itself willing to go after anyone, no matter who they are married to. There are also growing calls for a parliamentary inquiry.

The Scottish media is having fun, too. It’s getting as much mileage as it can out of Murrell’s shopping spree, devising ever more elaborate graphics for readers to keep tabs on what Murrell bought with the stolen money. The Scottish Daily Express called theirs “the Murrell Collection,” a tongue-in-cheek homage to the famous Burrell Collection of artworks in Glasgow.

Other publications have revelled in how Sturgeon has given interviews against a backdrop of stolen books in stolen bookcases, or offered cups of coffee to journalists from a coffee machine Murrell bought with stolen money. The BBC created a drop-down guide to each individual item Murrell bought and its value. One of the more eye-catching was an all-in-one fluffy lounge suit called the Slouch Pouch, worth $100.

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It appears to be the banality of it all that keeps people coming back to marvel. Scottish people have a reputation for avoiding extravagance—short arms, deep pockets, as the old joke goes. But the police investigation casts Murrell as a spendthrift, even if its accusation that he orchestrated the fraud to pay for a lifestyle he couldn’t afford sounds a little odd when stacked against the reality of what he bought.

Much of it came through Amazon or could have been bought at a higher-end department store, items like the 600-gram pack of Chocolossus cookies or a copy of the Grand Theft Auto video game, or even a selection of his wife’s speeches, collected under the title “Women Hold Up Half the Sky.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The normally flint-faced STV reporter Colin Mackay caught the mood when he summed up another exhausting day of revelations on the nightly news broadcast.

“The one that made me say ‘What?!’ today was that he spent more than £1,000 on candles and diffusers,” he said, his jaw dropping.

Write to James Hookway at James.Hookway@wsj.com