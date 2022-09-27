Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Heart warming goodwill': Bhutan, Nepal thank India for Covid vaccines at UNGA

'Heart warming goodwill': Bhutan, Nepal thank India for Covid vaccines at UNGA

world news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 04:16 PM IST

Nepal's foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal said that 96% of the country's population is vaccinated and thanked India, China, and the UN for the “valuable support.”

Bhutan foreign minister addressing UN General Assembly.  (UN)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Bhutan and Nepal heaped praises on India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for its 'Vaccine Maitri’ initiative that enabled its neighbouring nations to vaccinate their population to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read| India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable: Strengthening bilateral ties

Speaking on the last day of the general debate, Bhutan's foreign minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji said, "Our campaign to vaccinate our population has been recognised as an unlikely success story, and today, more than 90 percent of our entire population stand fully vaccinated. This, in no small measure, was possible due to the heartwarming goodwill of friends and partners, including India, whose Vaccine Maitri initiative enabled the full first round of vaccinations for our adult population."

Nepal's foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal said that 96% of the country's population is vaccinated and thanked India, China, and the UN for the “valuable support.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhutan nepal covid-19 united nations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP