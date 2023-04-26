These ‘most-at risk’ hotspots globally vulnerable to deadly heatwaves in coming future, says study

The effects of climate change are already being felt in many parts of the world, with extreme temperatures ranging from intense heatwaves to severe cold spells depending on the season. Statistically, these regions are also more likely to experience “record-breaking extremes than other areas.” (Representational Image)(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

Now, a study published in the journal Nature Communications on Tuesday revealed that specific regions around the world are “most-at risk” of experiencing devastating heatwaves in the coming years.

These regions include parts of Russia, Central America, central Europe, China, and Australia, along with Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and northwestern Argentina.

The study aimed to identify global regions that have been fortunate enough to avoid experiencing extreme heat until now. A CBS NEWS report said that the researchers in this study analysed temperature data spanning over 60 years and concluded that the “areas without a history of extreme heat are most-at risk.”

“We argue that these regions may be particularly vulnerable to the impacts of a record heatwave because there has been no need for adaptation thus far,” the study said.

"These regions have had no need to adapt to such events and so may be more susceptible to the impacts of extreme heat," the researchers wrote.

Statistically, these regions are also more likely to experience “record-breaking extremes than other areas,” according to this study.

Certain regions such as Afghanistan and parts of Central America face a unique challenge due to their potential for experiencing more extreme heatwaves than ever before, coupled with their growing population and limited access to healthcare and energy resources. This puts their vulnerable populations at an increased risk of exposure to the deadly effects of extreme heat.

The study also found that in 31% of the regions analysed, the daily maximum temperature records observed were considered exceptional.

The study emphasises the importance of being “prepared” for extreme heat temperatures, stating that “not all of these regions will necessarily be the hottest.” The regions will gradually suffer “lack of preparation” consequences because they are not used to sustained periods of high heat.

The study's researchers advocated for better preparation in terms of infrastructure development in countries that are unfamiliar with heat waves, as well as better preparation techniques.

Additionally, the study urged policymakers in vulnerable areas to consider whether their heat action plans are adequate for what is to come.

