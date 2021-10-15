Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Heavily-armed’ Taliban men entered premises of Kabul gurdwara today: Report
world news

‘Heavily-armed’ Taliban men entered premises of Kabul gurdwara today: Report

Puneet Singh Chandhok, who heads the Indian World Forum, claimed that officials from the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ manhandled the security personnel guarding the complex.
Taliban fighters in Kabul (Image used only for representation)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Amid concerns over the situation of minorities in Afghanistan post the Taliban's takeover of the country, Puneet Singh Chandhok, who heads the India-based Indian World Forum, claimed on Friday that “heavily-armed” officials from the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” invaded a gurdwara in Kabul. Chandhok also urged the Government of India to take up the concerns of the Afghan Hindus and Sikhs with the Taliban regime in that country.

Also Read | Death toll rises to 32 in multiple blasts at Kandahar mosque in Afghanistan

“Today, heavily-armed officials who claimed to be from a special unit of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan, Kabul. They intimidated the community present there, and abused the sanctity of the holy place,” Chandhok said, according to news agency ANI. 

The Taliban, which seized power in the war-torn nation for a second time on August 15, refer to it as the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

Chandhok further alleged that the “officials” raided not only the premises of the gurdwara, but also those of a school attached to it, and also searched the former residence and home of Afghan MP Narinder Singh Khalsa that is adjacent to the place of worship. “The private security guards initially prevented them from entering the gurdwara, but they, too, were threatened with dire consequences and manhandled as well. Around 20 members of the Sikh community are present inside,” he added.

“The incumbent regime in Afghanistan should comply with the UN charter, and also ensure the well-being of the minorities living there,” Chandhok said.

 

This is for the second time this month when such an incident has taken place at Gurdwara Karte Parwan. On October 5, suspected Taliban fighters entered its premises, tied up the guards, and destroyed CCTV cameras. They also briefly occupied the building, triggering concerns within the Sikh community.

Topics
afghanistan taliban india
