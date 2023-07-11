Home / World News / Helicopter carrying five foreign nationals goes missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jul 11, 2023 12:24 PM IST

Nepal Helicopter Missing Live Updates: A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal on Tuesday.

A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday. “The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” information officer Gyanendra Bhul said.

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12am (Local Time). There were five foreign nationals on the missing chopper.

"...Total persons on board: 6 (5 passengers + 1 captain). Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue," tweeted the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The helicopter was operated by the private company Manang Air based in Kathmandu, and was taking five foreign tourists from the mountainous Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal to the capital Kathmandu.

The helicopter was piloted by senior captain Chet Gurung, the Himalayan Times reported, citing sources from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

Initial media reports indicated that all foreign nationals on board were Mexican.

Meanwhile, The Kathmandu Post reported that the Manang Air helicopter has crashed at Lamjura of Likhupike Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district.

The area lies between Lukla and Phaplu. Citing the rural municipality deputy chair Nwang Lhakpa Sherpa the outlet reported that locals have informed that the chopper was found crashed at Chihandanda in Lamjura of Bhakanje village.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

