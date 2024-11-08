'He'll be gone by…': Elon Musk's bold prediction for Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk made a bold prediction about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, predicting his “downfall in the upcoming Canadian federal election,” which is set to take place before October next year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

“He will be gone in the upcoming election,” Musk wrote on X, reacting to a post that mentioned the collapse of Germany's “socialist government.”

This election will be a crucial challenge for Trudeau, who has led the Liberal Party since 2013. Trudeau’s Liberal Party will face competition from several major parties, including the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, and the New Democratic Party, led by Jagmeet Singh. The Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party will also be contesting for seats.

What made Elon Musk say that?

Elon Musk's comment likely reflects Trudeau's position in a minority government, making him more susceptible to losing power. The discussion about Canada's government and Trudeau surfaced when Musk called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a “fool” following the collapse of his three-party coalition.

Musk posted in German on X: “Olaf ist ein Narr,” which translates to “Olaf is a fool.”

In response, a user commented, “Elon Musk we need your help in Canada getting rid of Trudeau.” Musk then replied, predicting Trudeau’s loss in the upcoming election.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed his finance minister, intensifying instability within the government, CNN reported. Scholz explained in a televised address that he had removed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, saying it “was necessary to prevent harm to our country.” This firing followed intense political negotiations among the leaders of Germany’s ruling “traffic light” coalition — Scholz from the Social Democratic Party, Lindner from the Free Democratic Party, and Robert Habeck of the Green Party.

CNN reported that the announcement comes amid concerns that a potential Trump administration could further challenge Germany’s struggling economy.

Canadian political situation

Pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to mount, especially with his opponents currently favoured to win the 2025 elections. Earlier on Thursday, following the Republican Party’s and Donald Trump’s sweeping success in the US elections, Canada also felt the ripple effects of a potential “conservative government” next door.

Trudeau was criticised by People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, who said, “With the election of a Republican administration south of the border, Canada needs to cut government spending, cut taxes, cut excessive red tape, get rid of its costly and inefficient climate policy, abolish all its insane DEI programs, stop mass immigration, and create a business climate where workers, entrepreneurs and investors can thrive. Or else we will be hopelessly outcompeted by the US, suffer a major brain drain and loss of investments, and our standard of living will drop like a rock.”

Trudeau, now seeking a fourth term, faces historical odds. No Canadian prime minister has won four consecutive terms in over a century.

Doubts about his leadership have grown after recent losses in Toronto and Montreal during special elections. The Liberal Party, lacking an outright majority, also depends on at least one major party in Parliament to govern.

The federal election could be called anytime between now and next October. Currently, the Liberals trail the Conservatives 38 per cent to 25 per cent in the latest Nanos poll, Associated Press reported.

Moreover, Canada’s relations with India have worsened, with India expressing concerns over extremism and anti-India activities within Canada, calling on Canadian authorities to address these issues. Relations soured further after Canadian leaders made allegations, without evidence, regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

This diplomatic tension prompted India to recall its High Commissioner from Canada.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the “deliberate attack” on a Hindu temple in Canada, saying that “cowardly attempts to intimidate” Indian diplomats were unacceptable. He urged Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.