close_game
close_game
News / World News / Helped foil Iranian-ordered attack in Cyprus, Israel claims

Helped foil Iranian-ordered attack in Cyprus, Israel claims

Reuters |
Dec 10, 2023 07:29 PM IST

Israel is "troubled" by what it sees as Iranian use of Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus.

The Israeli intelligence service Mossad helped Cyprus foil an Iranian-ordered attack against Israelis and Jews on the island, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday, saying such plots were on the rise since the Gaza war erupted.

Representational picture(REUTERS)
Representational picture(REUTERS)

ALSO READ| Watch: Burglar in US floods facility with white wine worth $600,000

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Israel is "troubled" by what it sees as Iranian use of Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus "both for terrorism objectives and as an operational and transit area," the statement added.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out