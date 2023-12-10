Watch: Burglar in US floods facility with white wine worth $600,000

A man in the USA trespassed into a family-operated winery in Washington state and destroyed white wine worth $600,000. The unidentified man, wearing a hat and mask and looking like a cowboy, was captured by surveillance cameras installed at the facility. Screengrab from a video of the incident(X(formerly Twitter)/@BrianMFloyd)

A CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the man can be seen entering Sparkman Cellars in Woodinville. Surveillance footage then shows gallons of wine spilling on the floor after the man allegedly messed up with the tanks.

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident happened at around 7:34 p.m. on the night before Thanksgiving. The report says that the man used an employee keycode to gain access to the building.

After flooding the premises with the wine, the man left through a back door and disappeared into the woods carrying an umbrella. During the incident, wine spilled for at least nine minutes continuously. The report says that the man didn't steal anything from the facility.

The owners of the facility estimated their loss to nearly 5,000 gallons or 21,000 bottles worth of wine which amounts to almost $600,000.

