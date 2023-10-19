‘Her only crime was going out to a party’: Brother of woman abducted by Hamas pleads for help

A man has taken to Facebook to plead for the release of his sister, Liraz Assulin, 38, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova Music Festival in Israel on October 7. She is now being held hostage in Gaza. An aerial view shows the burnt cars of festival-goers at the site of an attack on the Nova Festival by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 12, 2023 (REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg)

Tamir Assulin shared a reel on Facebook, where his sister is seen enjoying life in some happy moments caught on camera. On the reel, Tamir wrote, in part, “Her only crime was going out to a party on the morning of October 7th”.

“She is wounded. She is a gorgeous woman, beloved and pure. full of life, has a heart of gold, loves everyone. She loves traveling, seeing the world, and celebrating life. She is always surrounded by friends and family, and cares for everyone and helps everyone. She is the Amazing Aunt Liraz.She loves to host, to laugh. She is the family’s pillar of strength, a family, now lacking its center, that is unable to function and digest the shocking,inhuman news it must face,” Tamir wrote in the caption.

Tamir said that Liraz went to the festival with her friends following a family dinner. She sent a message to her family when the missiles started being launched by Hamas.

‘She whispered that they are under fire and that she loves us’

“She wrote that they were down on the ground, waiting to the right time to get back to their cars. About ten minutes later she sent a voicemail. She sounded terrified. She whispered that they are under fire and that she loves us and that we’re her family.Liraz is a CPA. She holds a first degree in accountancy and a second degree in business administration and finance.On Sunday 8 October 2023, a video was sent from Gaza, where her CPA certificate was displayed. For four days she was defined “missing,” without a clue to her wellbeing or whereabouts,” Tamir wrote.

The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

‘Help us bring Liraz home’

“On Wednesday, October 11, we were officially notified that Liraz had been kidnapped and is being held in Gaza. We don’t know whether she’s received needed medical treatment.We call out to anyone who can offer whatever help possible to provide Liraz with medical treatment and release her, and all the other captured civilians who wanted to celebrate life in a peace festival” said Tamir.

He added, “Please! anyone who can help, pray, mobilize people. Anything. Help us bring all the captured home. Help us bring Liraz home, safe and healthy !Help us bring Liraz and all the captured home NOW !”

Over 200 people are being held hostages by Hamas. About 50 more victims who were kidnapped are being held by other “resistance factions and in other places,” Hamas military officials said, according to New York Post.