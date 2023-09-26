'She's an...', Prince William's remarks about Meghan Markle that may have soured relations with Harry

Two sentences about Meghan Markle that Prince William uttered “hurt” Prince Harry, it has been revealed. These remarks were allegedly made by William after Harry had opened up about his budding romance with Meghan Markle in 2016.

Two sentences about Meghan Markle that Prince William uttered “hurt” Prince Harry, it has been revealed (AP/PTI, AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

William uttered two sentences in 2016, on the night that Harry told him and Kate Middleton about dating Meghan, that reportedly “hurt” the Duke of Sussex. Harry said in his book Spare that William said, “She’s an actress after all, Harold. Anything can happen.” Harry was “a bit hurt,” but responded with a nod and hugged Kate and William goodbye, reported Cheatsheet.

‘The fact I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgement’

During another conversation with William about Meghan, William predicted “a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’” Harry recalled in Spare. Harry added that William “always managed to make” the phrase “sound like ‘convicted felon.’”

In the 2022 docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan,’ released on Netflix, Harry recalled introducing Meghan to the royal family before his marriage, noting that some relatives judged her because of her acting career. “I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed,” Harry said. “Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves. Because, I think, they were surprised. They were surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman.”

“But the fact I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgement more than anything else at the beginning,” he added. “‘Oh, she’s an American actress; this won’t last.’”

Meghan ended her acting career after appearing in Suits as Rachel. She also shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Harry and Meghan stepped down as royals back in 2020, and now live in Montecito, California, with their two children.

