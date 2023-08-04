Meghan Markle to make Instagram comeback amid controversies, check out her handle!

As a series of allegations seem to be plaguing Meghan Markle, she appears to have taken the first step towards a comeback – an Instagram handle. Page Six reported that a handle called @meghan, which has 16.9K followers at present, belongs to the Duchess of Sussex. However, she has yet to post anything. Her display picture is that of a placeholder image of pink flowers, and her profile is not verified with a blue tick. Meghan Markle arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands on April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)(AP)

“Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her “Archetypes” podcast, so it’s just sitting there now,” a source told Page Six.

In her popular interview with ‘The Cut,’ Meghan had revealed she was considering returning to social media. “Do you want to know a secret?” she told writer Allison P. Davis: “I’m getting back…on Instagram.”

Meghan used Instagram regularly as an actress on ‘Suits,’ and even had a travel and lifestyle blog called The Tig. However, she gave that up after her marriage to Prince Harry. “It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” Meghan said.

After stepping into the Royal Family, Meghan joined Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton on their shared Instagram, @KensingtonRoyal. She and Harry later created their own handle, @sussexroyal, but shut it down after they left the royal family in March 2020.

Recent allegations against Meghan Markle

Meanwhile, a former friend of Meghan claimed that the Duchess Harry into believing the allegations she made against the Beckhams, leading to a feud. “At this rate, they’ll have no friends at all!” British TV presenter Lizzie Cundy said in an interview with The Mirror.

It was reported that David Beckham was “furious” with Meghan for suggesting that Victoria, his wife, was the source of a leak. The Beckhams previously maintained positive relations with Harry and Meghan. Meghan has been accused of secretly convincing Harry that Victoria had been speaking to the press. This resulted in a row between David and Harry over the phone.

Lizzie also said that Meghan “squealed” when she saw Victoria Beckham at an event in 2013. Lizzie and Meghan became friends while sitting next to each other at the charity event hosted by businessman pal John Caudwell.

“Meghan is saying that Victoria leaked stories,” Lizzie said, according to GB News. “The second time I saw Meghan, Victoria was at the event and I've never seen anyone squeal quite like it, Meghan was so thrilled with excited to see Victoria Beckham. She went 'Oh my God, that's Victoria Beckham!'”

Lizzie said, “She was a proper big fan, she let that show – Victoria doesn't need to leak stories, she doesn't need to do that … I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends, many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan.”

A Royal Family butler also slammed Meghan for "using people" after the news of the feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams surfaced. “She will use people and drop them when she’s finished with them,” Paul told GB News. “The Beckham’s don’t need Harry and Meghan, they’re A-listers in their own field, they don’t need them. But isn’t it sad that the Beckham’s were at the wedding, as were the Obamas, as were the Clooneys. Where are they all now? They’re beginning to see who the real Harry and Meghan are, and they don’t want to be in the same sphere.”