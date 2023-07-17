Here is how Prince William's children reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's title win in men's singles final of 2023 Wimbledon

20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz scripted history on Sunday as he lifted the men's singles title at 2023 Wimbledon by defeating defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz, Prince William(AP/File)

The Wimbledon final saw several celebrities including those from the British Royal Family grace the occasion. Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Andrew Garfield, Emma Watson were there in the stands when Alcaraz emerged victorious.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also present in the stands to witness the historic final. Charlotte and George erupted in joy as soon as Alcaraz surpassed Djokovic and won the match. Pictures of the children in their ecstatic and loud celebration, went viral on social media.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Princess Charlotte and Prince George (Twitter)

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George (Twitter)

Daniel Craig during the match (Reuters)

Brad Pitt during the Wimbledon final (AFP)

In the five set long match, Alcaraz conquered Djokovic by 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to lift his first Wimbledon title at the All England Club. Since 2018, Djokovic had been the winner of the men's singles title and was aiming to win it for the eighth time overall. With Djokovic's defeat, tennis legend Roger Federer remains the winner of highest number of Wimbledon titles, a staggering eight times.

Meanwhile, it was the second Grand Slam title win of Alcaraz's tennis career. At just 20 years of age, Alcaraz became the third-youngest Wimbledon champion after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

Alcaraz's compatriot and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal congratulated him for his sensational win. On Twitter, Nadal wrote: Congratulations @carlosalcaraz . You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today.A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!(translated from Spanish to English)