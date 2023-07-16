‘This is a coverup for…’: Nikki Haley names her suspect in cocaine incident in the White House

Nikki Haley has alleged that either Hunter Biden or someone very close to the US President Joe Biden was the owner of the cocaine found in the White House recently. She has reasoned that the secret service is not wanting to reveal the identity of the culprit. She raised a point that there must have been cameras in there where the cocaine was found. Nikki Haley(AP)

Haley spoke on the shocking incident in an interview with Tucker Carlson at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa on Friday.

“For them to say they don’t know who this was … don’t tell me there’s no cameras in there. There are absolutely cameras in there,” said Haley.

“I strongly believe this is a coverup for either Hunter, or someone very close to the president, and they don’t want to say who it is,” she added.

Notably, the cocaine was found by the secret service on July 2 in a storage locker inside the West Wing executive entrance. There have been reports citing members of the congress as saying that the locker was not within view of cameras.

“Everything that they’re saying is that hundreds of people went through this area. No, I’ve been to that area. It is the most secure area anywhere because this is where I, on the National Security Council with other members of national security, met with the president,” highlighted Haley.

Meanwhile, the secret service did an investigation to ascertain the owner of the cocaine and how it was brought inside the White House. On Thursday, it announced that it could not ascertain how the bag of cocaine could have reached the West Wing.