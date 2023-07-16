Worst states to live and work in the United States in 2023

United States boasts of some of the best facilities in the world in terms of education, healthcare, lifestyle etc. Although with its 50 states, the big country doesn't have equivalent standards across everywhere in its territory. There are some states which are miles ahead of others in standard of living while some lag behind. Image for representation(Getty Images)

CNBC have done an assessment and ranked US states factoring in life, health & inclusion which are important aspects in one's decision about where to live and work.

ALSO READ| 2023 San Diego Comic Con: Ticket prices, list of shows, movie dates and more

Here are the states with most prominently worst on the top

Texas

The state has USA's highest percentage of people without health insurance. Another blowback to healthcare in the state is the low number of primary care physicians per capita. Texas is in the 13th position in USA for highest violent crime rate.

2023 Life, Health & Inclusion Score: 53 out of 350 points (Top States Grade: F)

Strengths: No metrics in the top 25

Weaknesses: Reproductive Rights, Health, Voting Rights, Worker Protections, Inclusiveness

Oklahoma

Oklahoma has very high rates of drug abuse in the country. It also has the second-highest rate of people without health insurance.

2023 Life, Health & Inclusion Score: 75 out of 350 points (Top States Grade: F)

Strength: Air Quality

Weaknesses: Reproductive Rights, Health, Voting Rights

Louisiana

This state lags behind in providing licensed childcare facilities which can be an important factor in parents decision to move their family here for work or otherwise. There are only 76 licensed childcare facilities in the state having 4.6 million people.

2023 Life, Health & Inclusion Score: 76 out of 350 points (Top States Grade: F)

Strengths: No metrics in the top 25

Weaknesses: Child Care, Crime, Reproductive Rights

South Carolina

As per the CNBC assessment, South Carolina is hazardous for work as it has the nation’s fifth-highest rate of occupational deaths. Legal protection to workers is inadequate and the state also has a high crime rate.

2023 Life, Health & Inclusion Score: 86 out of 350 points (Top States Grade: F)

Strength: Air Quality

Weaknesses: Health, Worker Protections, Inclusiveness, Crime, Voting Rights

Alabama

Legal protection to workers in the state is not good. It ranks as one of US' unhealthiest states, with the fourth-highest rate of premature deaths.

2023 Life, Health & Inclusion Score: 86 out of 350 points (Top States Grade: F)

Strength: Air Quality

Weaknesses: Voting Rights, Worker Protections, Inclusiveness, Health

Missouri

The state bans all abortions except in case of medical emergency, which needs to be proved. Abortion related laws are a crucial factor for many young women and therefore, Missouri becomes a no-no to live and work for some of them. The violent crime rate in the state is a problem too.

2023 Life, Health & Inclusion Score: 98 out of 350 points (Top States Grade: F)

Strength: Air Quality

Weaknesses: Voting Rights, Reproductive Rights, Crime

Indiana

The state has lesser than 10 licensed childcare facilities per 100,000 residents. It is the second-worst figure among all states in USA. Laws to protect against discrimination are limited in the state.

2023 Life, Health & Inclusion Score: 113 out of 350 points (Top States Grade: D-)

Strength: Crime Rate

Weaknesses: Childcare, Inclusiveness

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON